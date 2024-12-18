Luxury resale refers to the buying and selling of the previously-owned luxury goods. In the past few years, the sale of the pre-owned luxury goods have been increasingly very rapidly and the stigma associated with the consumption of the second-hand luxury has been disappearing. In contrast with the new luxury, pre-owned luxury is usually less expensive and have some traces of wear-and-tear. It has also been suggested that the buyers of the second-hand luxury are not necessarily poor, in fact they are either value-conscious consumers or fashion-conscious consumers. Luxury Resale…