Industrial Rubber Market Impressive Growth to reach $44.6 billion by 2026
The global industrial rubber market was valued at $29.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $44.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. Industrial rubber are polymers, specifically elastomer which can stretch and shrink. Industrial rubber can be produced from natural sources such as from latex found in trees or rubber and can be synthesized on an industrial scale. Gloves, tires, plugs, and masks are products made from rubber. The rise in demand for industrial rubber from automotive industry is expected to…Read More