Beverage Packaging Market Share 2020 Global Key Players Analysis, Industry Trend and Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Beverage Packaging Market 2020

The global Beverage Packaging market is valued at 108380 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 129040 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Beverage Packaging volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beverage Packaging market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Beverage Packaging market is segmented into

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The Beverage Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Beverage Packaging market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Beverage Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Beverage Packaging market include:

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Saint-Gobain S.A

Mondi plc

Amcor Ltd

Alcoa Corporation

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Stora Enso

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Ball Corporation

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Beverage Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beverage Packaging

1.2 Beverage Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Paper

1.2.4 Glass

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Beverage Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Beverage Packaging Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Alcoholic

1.3.3 Non-alcoholic

1.4 Global Beverage Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Beverage Packaging Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Beverage Packaging Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Beverage Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Beverage Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Beverage Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Beverage Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Beverage Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Beverage Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Beverage Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Beverage Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Beverage Packaging Business

6.1 Amcor

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Amcor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Amcor Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Amcor Products Offered

6.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

6.2 Sonoco Products Company

6.2.1 Sonoco Products Company Beverage Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Sonoco Products Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Sonoco Products Company Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Sonoco Products Company Products Offered

6.2.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

6.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

6.3.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Beverage Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Products Offered

6.3.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Development

6.4 Mondi plc

6.4.1 Mondi plc Beverage Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Mondi plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Mondi plc Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mondi plc Products Offered

6.4.5 Mondi plc Recent Development

6.5 Amcor Ltd

6.5.1 Amcor Ltd Beverage Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Amcor Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Amcor Ltd Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Amcor Ltd Products Offered

6.5.5 Amcor Ltd Recent Development

6.6 Alcoa Corporation

6.6.1 Alcoa Corporation Beverage Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Alcoa Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Alcoa Corporation Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Alcoa Corporation Products Offered

6.6.5 Alcoa Corporation Recent Development

6.7 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

6.6.1 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Beverage Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Products Offered

6.7.5 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited Recent Development

6.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.8.1 Crown Holdings Inc. Beverage Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Crown Holdings Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Crown Holdings Inc. Beverage Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Crown Holdings Inc. Products Offered

6.8.5 Crown Holdings Inc. Recent Development

