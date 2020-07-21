CAR T cell Therapy Market Opportunity in Healthcare by Growing Awareness, Market Share in Global Market 2020 MRFR Report

Global CAR T cell Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 8716.06 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 58.52% during the review period from 2019 to 2025. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy is an immunotherapy used for cancer treatment. In this therapy, T cells from patient body are isolated and inserted in the CAR gene so that the gene for the specific receptor binds to a certain protein on the patient’s cancer cells.

Growing prevalence of cancer across the world, technological advancement for advanced & reliable treatment for cancer, and rise in the number of cell therapy clinical studies are driving the growth of the global CAR T Cell Therapy market. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated that 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed, and 609,640 deaths were reported in the US in 2018. Moreover, the growing pharmaceutical industry is also expected to boost market growth.

Segment Analysis

The global CAR T cell therapy market, by target antigen, has been segmented into CD19, CD22, and others. The CD19 target antigen segment accounted for a value of USD 342.56 million in 2018. On the basis of application, the global CAR T cell therapy market is segmented into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and others.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as key players in the global CAR T Cell therapy market that include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Kite Pharma (US), Cellectis (France), Autolus Therapeutics PLC (UK), CARsgen Therapeutics (China), Juno Therapeutics (US), Sorrento Therapeutics (US), Legend Biotech (US), Mustang Bio (US), and others.

Regional Analysis

The global CAR T cell therapy market, based on region, is divided into the US, Europe, China, and the rest of the world.

The US is expected to hold the largest share of the global CAR T cell therapy market. This is owing to the increasing cases of cancer in the country. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to an increase in the occurrences of hematologic cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Europe held a market share of 9.15% in the global CAR T cell therapy market. China is estimated to significantly grow in the global market due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income. Also, the market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth owing to limited healthcare access and affordability among the population.

Key Findings of the Study

The CD19 target antigen accounted for the largest target antigen segment, with a revenue of USD 56 million in 2018.

