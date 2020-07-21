Dental Implants Market Boost the Healthcare Investment in Forthcoming Years: Market Analysis on Global size, share, Revenue and Growth

Global Dental Implants Market Will Reach A Valuation Of USD 5,944.5 Mn Growing Moderately At 4.6% CAGR.

One of the key factors driving growth in the dental implants market is the exponentially rising geriatric population. The elderly population of the world is rising exponentially which has paved the way for an accelerated demand for dental implants.

However, long-term complications, pricing policies, post-surgery infections, etc. are some of the major restraints holding the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness about oral health and the availability of implants as a solution for maintaining dental hygiene is projected to propel the market growth globally. The increasing count of patients suffering from oral cancer has escalated the demand for dental implants as a rehabilitation measure. Another factor responsible for the escalation of revenue generated from the market is the developments ushered in cosmetic dentistry treatment market.

Avail Sample Copy for this Report Before Purchase: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2753

The key players profiled by MRFR in its latest report for a deeper insight into the market forecast include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Osstem Implant (South Korea), Dentsply Sirona (US), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher Corporation)(US), Zimmer Biomet (US), and, Neobiotech USA. Inc. (US) among others. The growth strategies employed by the prominent players for catalyzing their revenue generation include competitive pricing, adoption of latest technology, post-surgical care, etc.

Industry Developments:

BIOLASE Inc., which is a company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine has BIOLASE User Community Initiative for promoting the use of laser in dental practices such as implants.

Key Findings:

The Dental Implants global market is expected to reach $ 5,944.5 million by 2022.

Titanium Dental Implant segment holds the largest share of the market.

North America holds the largest market share 37.6% of global dental implant market

Globally, Asia-Pacific are expected to be fastest growing region and are anticipated to grow at the rate of ~7.2% during the forecast period.

By procedures, the global dental implants market has been segmented into comprises root-form dental implants, plate-form dental implants, and others.

By types of materials, the global market for dental implants is segmented into zirconium implant, titanium implant, and, others. The titanium implant segment will dominate a significant share of the market due to its characteristics such as biocompatibility, resistance to corrosion, strength, durability, etc.

By end-users, the dental implants market has been segmented into dental hospitals & clinics market, dental research laboratories, and, others.

Browse Complete 108 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 121 Respective Tables and Figures at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-implants-market-2753

Regional Analysis:

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World (RoW). North America market will generate the highest share of market revenue owing to the advancements witnessed in the oral healthcare industry.

The region will captivate 37.6% of the market size across the projection period. Growing awareness about aesthetics is the primary driver of the market in this region. Furthermore, increasing count of facial injuries will catalyze the market expansion in the region. Europe market will proliferate at a steady pace throughout the assessment period owing to factors such as increasing count of elderly people, rising incidences of oral diseases, etc.

Moreover, the growth strategies employed by the top-notch players will intensify the competition in the market leading to an escalated rate of market growth in the region. Asia Pacific market holds potential for growth and will expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% over the next couple of years. The established healthcare sector in emerging economies such as India and China will complement the growth of the market in the region. Japan will play an important role in the growth of Asia Pacific market due to booming healthcare sector coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure. The Middle East & Africa market will grow but at a slow pace due to minimum market penetration, sub-standard healthcare sector, poor economic conditions, etc..

Inquire for Discount at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2753

About Market Research Future: MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]