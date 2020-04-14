Cloud Services Brokerage Market | Advanced and Sophisticated Threats to Boost Growth 2019-2026

This Cloud Services Brokerage Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Scope:

The cloud services brokerage market is segmented into the following categories –

– By service type: cost and assets management, managed infrastructure services, software and mobile applications management, workload planning, supply chain management, security and surveillance management and others.

– By deployment type: public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

– By platform: internal brokerage enablement and external brokerage enablement.

– By organization size: small-sized enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

– By vertical: telecommunications and IT, BFSI, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and others.

– By region: North America (segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (segmented into the UK, Germany and the Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (APAC) (segmented into China, India and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of the World (RoW) (segmented into Latin America, Middle East and Other RoW).

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the cloud services brokerage market, this report also offers patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players that are active in the global market.

Report Includes:

– 104 data tables

– An in-depth analysis of the cloud services brokerage market

– Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Identification of key trends related to technology, industry, and regional factors that shape and influence the overall cloud services brokerage market

– Quantitative and qualitative analysis of cloud services brokerage market by service type, deployment type, brokerage platform, organization structure and application industry

– A detailed patent review and examination of new developments in the industry

– Company profiles of market leading players within the cloud computing industry, including Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Summary

A cloud service is a bundle of services made available to the user, on-demand, over the internet, from a cloud computing provideråÕs server. Cloud services brokerage is a business model, in which, a third-party entity adds value to one or more cloud services (on behalf of one or more customers of that service). This is done through aggregation, integration and arbitrage services. Cloud services brokers act as intermediaries between cloud services companies and end users needing such services at lower cost. This system allows end users to manage multiple platforms from a single place with more flexibility.

As cloud computing evolves, integration of cloud services becomes too complex for cloud consumers to handle. A cloud customer requires local assistance rather than international assistance. Because of this, cloud brokers became an alternative and better option than cloud companies. A cloud broker is an entity that manages performance, usability and delivery of cloud services and establishes a seamless relationship between the cloud provider and cloud consumer. As mentioned above, cloud services brokers manage cloud services in three modes –

– Service intermediation: Firms directly dealing with established cloud service dealers, face service issues in remote area setups or between manual faults. In this situation entities contact cloud services brokers for internal maintenance. Cloud services brokers manage identity, access to cloud services, performance reporting and enhanced security on behalf of direct dealers.

– Service aggregation: In the present business scenario, cloud services companies merge or acquire local cloud services providers or brokers. This helps established companies to provide services through local platforms and gain trust in local markets.

– Service arbitrage: A brokerage company provides different options to the client pertaining to servers and features.

At the end of 2020, global spending on cloud computing and related IT services is expected to reach approximately $REDACTED billion. Organizations across geographies are shifting towards newer technologyplatforms and migrating old, physical IT frameworks to cloud servers. However, some enterprises still have concern about the security of cloud software packages. The use of cloud services is transform ing business.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Cloud Services Brokerage Market through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in theCloud Services Brokerage Market study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Cloud Services Brokerage Market industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Cloud Services Brokerage Market is likely to grow. Cloud Services Brokerage Market report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Cloud Services Brokerage Market.

