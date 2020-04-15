Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 2019 | Global Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

This Consumer Identity and Access Management Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

The research report, titled "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market," mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis.

Report Scope::

The scope of this report is broad and covers the global CIAM solutions market; these solutions are used globally across a wide range of industries. The market is broken down by solution types, deployment types, service type, end-user industry and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each solution type, end-user industry and regional markets.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets of CIAM solutions. It explains the major market drivers of the global CIAM solutions market, current trends within the industry and regional CIAM market dynamics. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major vendors in the CIAM industry globally.

Report Includes:

– 69 data tables

– An overview of global market for Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and discussion of its applications in various sectors

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Information on the role of CIAM in ensuring a secure, seamless experience to customers at superior scale

– Brief description about the market growth, the developing trends, industry leaders, and applications for the CIAM solutions

– Examination of the demand for CIAM solutions in end-user industries in key countries across regional markets

– Relevant patent analysis

– Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE and TransUnion

Summary:

Consumer identity and access management (CIAM) is defined as a core discipline in an organization to support digital business initiatives. It allows organizations to offer a single digital identity to their customers for immediate access to online applications and services in a secure and intuitive manner and to comply with the legislative requirements regarding data privacy and security at the same time. A digital identity is defined as the identity adopted or claimed in online space by an individual, organization, or electronic device. An ideal CIAM solution ensures a secure, seamless digital customer experience at extreme scale and performance irrespective of the channels that the customers may use

to interact with the brand.

CIAM solutions are used across a wide variety of sectors ranging from retail and banking to healthcare. Over the forecast period, the healthcare sector is estimated to be the fastest end-user vertical for applications of CIAM solutions globally. This growth is mainly because the healthcare sector is one of the most targeted sectors for cyber-attacks as healthcare organizations collect and store massive amounts of valuable personal information including highly sensitive data such as names, social security numbers, home addresses and dates of birth. To effectively tackle the rising threats of cybercrime and online fraud, healthcare providers are increasingly investing in innovative tools and systems.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in theConsumer Identity and Access Management Market study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market is likely to grow. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market.

