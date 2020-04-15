Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2019 | Global Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

This Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Scope::

This study includes detailed analysis of key trends and other market information regarding IaaS technology and its various segments. It provides global market size, future growth and revenue prospects for various segments and subsegments through 2023. The IaaS marketës core segment is composed of key enterprise applications or software, hosted and delivered by cloud service providers (CSPs) or managed service providers (MSPs) through various cloud deployment modesëpublic, private and hybrid cloud.

The IaaS market is segmented by application type: managed hosting, storage as a service (SaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup, compute as a service (CaaS), network as a service (NaaS), content delivery services (CDS) and high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS).

The market is also segmented into large enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) based on the adoption of the IaaS delivery model for different sized organizations in various verticals. The IaaS market is segmented by verticals including Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, the public sector, discrete manufacturing and others including travel and hospitality, utilities (energy and power, oil and gas, water management, etc.) and aerospace and defense. Furthermore, the geographical analysis includes an assessment of major driving factors, trends and revenue forecasts for some of the major countries in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW) including the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

This report includes company profiles and competitive analysis of key IaaS vendors accounting for the majority of market share. The companies profiled includes Alibaba, Amazon, Alphabet Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Cisco, HP, VMware and others.

Summary:

Due to the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based services and the increasing amount of data generated by daily business operations, the adoption of storage as a service (SaaS), and DRaaS and backup services is increasing among organizations. These services enable organizations to store data safely while ensuring business continuity. This reliance is driving the adoption of IaaS, globally. Furthermore, increasing demand for big data analytics, more SMBs creating new business avenues, cost reduction and increasing business agility are other factors driving revenue in the global IaaS market.

The global market for IaaS solutions implemented via public cloud environments across different industry verticals was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2023.

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

