North American Smart City Technologies Market Market Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation and Emerging Trends of Outlook To 2026

Summary:

According to ReportsnReports estimates, the North American smart city market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, to reach REDACTED by 2023. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the North American region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

For this report, the North American smart city market has been segmented on the basis of country, technology type and application segment. Based on country, the market has been classified into the U.S. and the rest of North America including Canada and Mexico. Based on technology, the North American smart city market is categorized into communications, hardware, sensors, and software. Based on application type, the market is categorized into energy management, water management, egovernment, transportation management, assisted living, and waste management. Some of the prominent regional market players included in the report are Accenture, General Electric, Intel, Microsoft, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Report Scope::

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the North American markets for smart city technologies, which are communications, hardware, sensors, and software. The report segments and analyzes the market on the basis of application segment, including energy management, water management, transportation management, assisted living, e-government and waste management. The report also provides in-depth analysis of the North American smart cities market by country, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The report provides revenue forecasts for various market segments from 2018 to 2023.

The report also includes company profiles of the major players operating in smart cities technology markets in the North American region. These companies provide technology solutions for smart cities.

Report Includes:

– 13 tables

– Industry analysis of the North American market for smart city technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country-specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada and Mexico as major economies within the region

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for smart city applications by technology solutions and application segments, including energy management, water management, transportation management, assisted living, e-government, and waste management

– An overview of the new and evolving information and communication technology investment driven by smart city applications

– Analysis of important growth opportunities, including new transport management systems, smart grids, water monitoring systems, and energy-efficient buildings

– Discussion of the vendor landscape and company profiles of the major vendors in the North American smart cityës IT market, including Accenture, AT& T, Capgemini, General Electric, IBM, Intel, Microsoft and TCP Reliable

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

