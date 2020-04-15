Melanoma Skin Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Melanoma skin cancer is the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Development of defective DNA due to exposure to the ultraviolet radiation from sunlight or tanning beds leads to develop melanoma skin cancer. This genetic defect triggers mutation in the cell structure resulting in rapid multiplication of cells forming a malignant tumor. These malignant tumors often originate at basal layer of epidermis which produces melanocyte type of pigment which makes most of melanoma skin cancer black or brown in color. As per skin cancer foundation, in 2018 around 178,560 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in United States alone. Melanoma skin cancer is the least common type of skin cancer and it is curable if diagnosed early. Early melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing plays major role future treatment regimen and possible cure for the patient.

Rising incidence of melanoma skin cancer is expected to fuel the melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market. The increasing exposure to the ultraviolet radiation in industries, in sunlight or in other places ultimately leading to rise in melanoma skin cancer cases driving the growth of melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market. Increasing cases of genetic mutation due to various environmental (UV rays) as well as habit related factors leading to develop melanoma skin cancer ultimately fueling the melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market growth. Man-made sources such as tanning beds which are responsible increasing UV exposure in turn driving the growth of melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market. When melanoma skin cancer run in families, it increases the risk of inherited melanoma skin cancer hence driving the growth of melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market. Lack of widespread awareness for early diagnosis and symptoms related to melanoma skin cancer may impede the melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market growth.

Global melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market can be segmented on the basis of test type, end user and geography

By test type melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented as:

Biopsy

Imaging

Other

By end user melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

With increasing prevalence of melanoma skin cancer and increasing awareness about the symptoms and causative factors expected to fuel the growth of melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market. Melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented based on test type, end user and geography. By end user melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market expected to be dominated by the biopsy due to widespread acceptance and comparatively easier nature of the procedure. By end user melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market is expected to be dominated by dermatology clinics due to higher patient footfall for the diagnosis of skin related issues. Various key players in the melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market are focusing on developing testing agents which improve the positive to negative ration of test outcomes by enhancing the preciseness of the melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing.

By geography, melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The global melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market is expected to be dominated by North America due to large volume of melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing performed in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market in the melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing due high incidence of melanoma skin cancer. Latin America melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market is expected to witness steady growth due steadily increasing adoption of melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing for diagnosis. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market due to rapidly increasing awareness about symptoms of melanoma skin cancer in turn leading to more melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing. Middle east & Africa expected to remain least lucrative melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market due to low awareness about symptoms and lesser adoption of melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing for detection of melanoma skin cancer.

Key participants operating in the melanoma skin cancer diagnostic testing market are,

Myriad Genetic Laboratories Inc.

Aruplabs

Dermtech

Roche

Foundation Medical Incorporation

Abbott

Wipro

