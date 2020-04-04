Demand for Personal Floatation Devices Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study

“

Global Personal Floatation Devices Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Personal Floatation Devices market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Personal Floatation Devices market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Personal Floatation Devices market are discussed in the presented report.

The dashboard included in the report offers a thorough comparison of the prominent manufacturers on various aspects including product offering, key growth strategies, total revenue, and more. According to the report, the Personal Floatation Devices market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Segmentation of the Personal Floatation Devices Market

The presented study analyzes the growth potential of each of these segments and sub-segments and accurately presents the data in the form of tables, graphs, and figures. The market share, size, and CAGR growth of each of these segments over the forecast period are tracked in the report.

Innovation Key to Sustenance in the Highly Competitive Personal Floatation Device Landscape

In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, personal floatation device manufacturers are focusing on making incremental improvement to their product offerings.

Sunshine Innovation announced the launch of its multi-use floatation device, which can also be used by people with personal disabilities. Sensing the gaps in the market for people with personal disabilities, Sunshine Innovations’ Float'n & Boat'n Thang® is targeting at helping everyone enjoy floating.

Survitech has broadened its lifeboat inspection programme by adding XD Quick Release Belt and Atacama Pro drysuit. These products are aimed at boosting the safety of emergency service personnel during flood rescue operations. These products can help rescue teams with the option of opting for inflatable lifejackets as their personal floatation device of choice.

‘OneUp’ floatation device promises next level of automation, as it has the provision of automatic inflation upon contact with water, owing to the use of replaceable CO2 cartridge. The inflation time for ‘OneUp’ floatation devices has been kept at two seconds, to ensure users get immediate assistance.

Johnson Outdoors, the company behind the brand Old Town brand announced in 2017 that it will be expanding into the popular day touring kayak category. The day touring kayaks will be offered to fit paddler shapes, sizes, and performance levels.

Mustang Survival unveiled the Khimera™ Personal Flotation Device, a PFD that offers enhanced buoyancy in lightweight and low profile shape. The company has claimed that the PFD offers 30% more buoyancy as compared to the traditional foam PFDs.

Use of personal floatation devices is mandatory for both adults and kids, however, in spite of effective regulation, implementation has been lax in many countries. Many developing countries have adequate laws in place that mandate the use of personal floatation devices, however, in view of lax implementation, penetration has remained moderate. The personal floatation devices market can witness robust growth in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America if regulations and mandates on boating recreation are strictly implemented. The growing pervasiveness and popularity of e-commerce as a sales channel can help manufacturers in reaching last mile consumers in tier II and suburban areas.

How have technological advances impacted the growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market? How are market players improving their production/manufacturing capacity? Which region has the highest concentration of tier-1 and tier-2 companies? What are the different factors expected to hinder the growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market? Who are the leading players operating in the Personal Floatation Devices market?

