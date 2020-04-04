Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Report for 2020-2026 – Companies, Applications, Products and More

The global Eggshell Membrane Derivatives market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Eggshell membrane derivatives Supplementation for Relieving Joint Pain

The Arthritis Foundation has slated arthritis to be a global epidemic, with over 54 million adults and 0.3 million children reported to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the U.S. alone. Eggshell membrane derivatives have been found to relieve inflammation and pain in the joints, as it contains hyaluronic acid, chondroitin, glucosamine, and collagen, which are essential for healthy connective tissue, cartilage, and joints. Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter trial, funded by ESM Technologies, state that eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation has the potential to not only relieve joint pain, but also the stiffness.

According to researchers, extraction from eggshell membrane derivatives improve symptoms of osteoarthritis, thereby offering a cost-effective alternative to chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. Safety profile for eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation is gaining high emphasis in the nutraceuticals industry as no known side effects have been witnessed, apart from the inevitable egg allergy concern. Although limited evidence exists and eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation of joint health is a relatively new concept, current study findings are promising. Future researches on this potential of eggshell membrane derivatives will pave new growth opportunities for stakeholders in the market.

