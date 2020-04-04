Isopropanol Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019-2028

In 2020, the Isopropanol market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Isopropanol market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Isopropanol market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Isopropanol Market: Uptake of Electronic- & Pharmaceutical-Grade Variants

Isopropanol forms an integral ingredient in the production of rubbing alcohol, disinfecting pads, and hand sanitizer. The compound also serves as an efficacious skin soother, and pain reliever. Banking on these attributes of isopropanol, pharmaceutical companies highly seek its pharmaceutical-grade variant for use as a solvent during the production of pharmaceutical products that comprise 67-70% isopropanol in water. In addition, isopropanol observes robust adoption in the DNA extraction process during research & development activities of the pharmaceutical industry.

Semiconductor- or electronic-grade isopropanol is sought-after for use as an exclusive cleaner and solvent in the industry. Demand for electronic-grade isopropanol has witnessed a significant surge, backed by the proliferation in semiconductor ICs and consumer electronics. Leading stakeholders are adopting capacity extension strategies to keep up with the rising demand. In 2017, Sumitomo Chemical commenced construction of new plant for production of high purity isopropanol in China.

Isopropanol Market: Price Fluctuations to Remain a Key Growth Deterrent

Isopropanol witnessed a notable rise in domestic and spot prices in first quarter of 2017, on account of increasing costs of feedstock propylene. Amid broadening demand-supply gap, major isopropanol manufacturers that include LyondellBasell, Monument, Shell, and ExxonMobil independently raised their isopropanol costs, and the trend continued in 2018, with these stakeholders announcing a price hike of 5 cents/lb. Isopropanol industry’s future growth will be significantly affected from these price fluctuations. Additionally, growing crude oil costs driven by the prevailing oil crisis will continue to influence the expansion of the isopropanol market.

A key trend being observed in the isopropanol market is increasing use of the compound as a biofuel. Recent studies conducted to devise engineered synthetic pathways to produce isopropanol from microbes point at the potential of isopropanol’s used as a biofuel to replace gasoline. In addition, isopropanol’s production using lignocellulosic waste has represented a lucrative avenue for economically-viable manufacturing of the compound. The imminent era of green chemicals, which promotes adoption of bio-based chemicals, will significantly complement such biological production methods of isopropanol in the upcoming years.

