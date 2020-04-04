Pangasius Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2021

“

Detailed Study on the Global Pangasius Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Pangasius market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Pangasius market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Pangasius market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Pangasius market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Pangasius Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Pangasius market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Pangasius market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Pangasius market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Pangasius market in region 1 and region 2?

Pangasius Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Pangasius market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Pangasius market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Pangasius in each end-use industry.

Market Participants

The market participants in the global pangasius market identified across the value chain includes Iglo Group, Marine Harvest, High Liner Foods, Thai Union Frozen Products, Leroy Seafood Group, Dong Won Fisheries, Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Findus Group, Empresas AquaChile, Hansung Enterprise, Faroe Seafood, Labeyrie Fine Foods, Mogster Group, Kverva, Sajo Industries, Surapon Foods, Tassal Group, Stolt Sea Farm among the other pangasius producers across the globe.

Opportunities for the Participants in Pangasius Market

Vietnam is the leading exporter of frozen food across the globe. All the species of pangasius are found in the countries such as Vietnam, China, and other surrounding countries. These countries use the aquaculture technique to produces all the species of the pangasius. Hence these countries have the potential market for the suppliers and this is results in an increase in the market share of these countries in pangasius market. All the producers of pangasius from Vietnam and other countries are investing for the modified and improvised storage spaces. They are also expanding their production capacity to satisfy global demand. This is expected to drive the market growth of the pangasius across the globe.

The pangasius is made available in different packaging materials and styles in the various business to consumers segments, which gives them multiple options to the consumers to choose from is expected to boost the market growth of the pangasius market across the globe. Although being the leading exporter in frozen food across the globe, Vietnam is facing the losses due lac of efficient and enough storage spaces.

Essential Findings of the Pangasius Market Report:

Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Pangasius market sphere

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Pangasius market

Current and future prospects of the Pangasius market in various regional markets

Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Pangasius market

The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Pangasius market

