Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Tapioca Starch Market

Tapioca Starch Market: Application in Infant Nutrition & Baby Foods Emerging as a Key Trend

Tapioca starch has witnessed extensive adoption as bodying agent in a plethora of commercially available baby food products and infant nutritional supplements. Gluten-free, organic tapioca starch has witnessed high consumption from individuals affected from celiac disease. Uptake of female working population, which has driven demand for infant formulas, will further compliment expansion of the tapioca starch market in the upcoming years.

This cassava extract represents robust consumption as “superfood” in countries such as India, in light of its associated health benefits. Besides enriched with carbohydrates, tapioca starch is rich in minerals, such as calcium and iron, essential for maintaining bone and blood health. Additionally, tapioca pearls witness high consumption on account of their traits including blood pressure regulation, and constipation & indigestion prevention. Health benefits such as these will continue to drive popularity of this cassava extract, and fuel future growth of the tapioca starch.

Tapioca Starch Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Tapioca Starch Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Tapioca Starch Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

