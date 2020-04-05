Cycling Apparel Market Overview, Top Companies, Inventive Trends and Forecast to 2028

“

Global Cycling Apparel Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Cycling Apparel market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Cycling Apparel market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Cycling Apparel market are discussed in the presented report.

The dashboard included in the report offers a thorough comparison of the prominent manufacturers on various aspects including product offering, key growth strategies, total revenue, and more. According to the report, the Cycling Apparel market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Segmentation of the Cycling Apparel Market

The presented study analyzes the growth potential of each of these segments and sub-segments and accurately presents the data in the form of tables, graphs, and figures. The market share, size, and CAGR growth of each of these segments over the forecast period are tracked in the report.

Cycling Apparel Market: Developed Regions to Foster Adoption of Tops and Bottoms in the Coming Years

Albeit at a moderate pace, the demand for cycling apparel across regions in the globe has witnessed remarkable growth underpinned by various benefits including comfort, reducing air resistance, increase breathability and wind block. That said, European countries have reflected impressive growth in cycling culture that has further surged with introduction of electric and hybrid cycles. World Bank reveals that around 60 percent of population in Finland use bicycles while Netherlands holds the top position with high number of bicycles per capita. Moreover, 655,000 people are involved in the cycling industry representing higher employment rate than in quarrying and mining. These factors have influenced the use of cycles, in turn raising the demand for various cycling apparel such as tops and bottoms, consequently pushing the growth of cycling apparel market.

Following the suit, North America, particularly the United States have showcased high inclination towards use of cycling apparel on the back increasing cycling activities in the country. According to World Bank analysis, United States’ inclination towards cycling has been marked by the presence of several international and national cycling tournaments. Moreover, with a two-fold rise in cyclist count in Canada and United States in the past two decades, demand for cycling apparel such as tops and bottoms including shorts, tights and pants, jerseys, jackets and t-shirts, is likely to surge in the forthcoming years strongly impelled by growing GHDI (Gross Household Disposable Income) of these countries.

Cycling Apparel Market: Design Innovations to Favor Momentum

The cycling apparel market is highly unorganized as market comprises a large percentage of small players spread worldwide. With growing popularity of cycling, manufacturers of cycling apparel competing in the international market are focusing on collaborative efforts with a view to organize the supply chain of the cycling apparel industry as well as advancements in cycling apparel that enhance comfort and usability. Ford has introduced cycling jacket that is a smart cycling apparel which has sleeves that light up to guide the rider on road. Such design innovations are expected to spur the demand for cycling apparel in turn favoring momentum of cycling apparel market during the forecast period.

Cycling Apparel Market: Growing Cyclist Death to Induce Sense of Reluctance

Increasing number of cyclist deaths has induced a sense of reluctance among people which is likely to hamper the growth of cycling apparel market. Albeit a higher percentage of population preferring cycling, road accident factor is likely to reduce the count in the coming years, which can impede the use of cycling apparel. According to Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA), deaths among cyclist due to road accidents is increasing by 12.2 percent per year. This coupled with automobile development is likely to create challenges for cycling activates, in turn hindering adoption of cycling apparel.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

