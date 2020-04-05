Electronically Scanned Arrays Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2017 to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electronically Scanned Arrays is accounted for $6.68 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growing preference for technologically advanced radar for providing all weather battlefield surveillance against incoming threat, integration of ESA into radar systems and replacement of traditional ESA systems are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the long replacement cycle of the radar system and high development cost of ESA are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Electronically scanned array commonly means a phased array, i.e. an array of antennas that produce radio wave beams and rays. Electronically, the emitted waves are steered in the desired direction to a specific point without physically moving the antennas. Electronically scanned arrays must be installed properly and arranged precisely to get appropriate results during real time operations. In an array antenna, the transmitter transmits a radio frequency current, which is then fed to each antenna with the correct phase relationship so as to add radio waves to increase radiations in the exact location and direction, and cancel radiations in undesired directions. In the phased array system, current from the transmitter is transmitted to the antennas through electronic devices called phase shifters, which in turn are controlled by a computer system. This computer system can effectively alter the phase electronically and hence, steer the radio wave beams to the desired location.

Based on type, the active electronically scanned arrays (AESA) is predicted to experience the highest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. AESAs are fitted with receivers and transmitters, which yet again consist of several small modules of transmitter/receivers. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the coming eight years. The growing threats of terror activities in the region and is anticipated to drive the need for up gradation of surveillance capabilities. This in turn is predicted to accelerate the demand of electronically scanned arrays in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electronically Scanned Arrays include Almaz–Antey, Defence Research And Development Organization , Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd, Raytheon Company, Reutech Radar Systems, SAAB AB, Thales Group and Toshiba.

Platforms Covered:

• Airborne

• Land

• Naval

Array Geometries Covered:

• Frequency Scanning Arrays

• Linear Arrays

• Planar Arrays

Types Covered:

• Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

• Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA)

Components Covered:

• Beam forming Network (BFN)

• Cooling System

• Phase Shifters (Analog/Digital)

• Power Supply Module

• Radar Data Processor (RDP)

• Signal Processing (Analog/Digital)

• Transmit Receive Module (TRM)

Ranges Covered:

• Long Range

• Medium Range

• Short Range

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

