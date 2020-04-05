Electrophotographic printing Market Opportunity Assessment 2018-2025

Electrophotographic printing is oldest of all non-impact printing technologies that enables us to print images on an imaging substrate which includes paper, fabric, glass, metal or any other object. This printing technology offers advantages such as enhanced quality and higher speed when compared to other technologies. It is used in photocopy machines and LED printers and is also known as laser printing or xerography.

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to its innovativeness and maturity in terms of printing and also because of presence of well-established manufacturing companies and high marketing investments in the region. Asia-Pacific will have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising technological innovations, increasing sales of printers and computers and increasing disposable income levels. Japan is the largest market in this region owing to high demand for digital printing in the region and developing manufacturing companies.

Drivers vs Constraints

The factors that drive the growth of the market include increasing use of electrophotographic printing in the packaging industry, increasing investments in marketing activities, and the growth witnessed in retail, food and healthcare industries. The environmentally hazardous nature of selenium which is used in printers and stringent government regulations restrain the growth of the market. Also, the availability of inkjet technology as its substitute is a major challenging factor to the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In November 2018, Eastman Kodak and Evolve additive solution announced a technology partnership. This partnership aims to further develop Evolve’s Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) technology. Xeikon is set to unveil its advanced dry toner developments at LABELEXPO Americas. In May 2017, HP Inc was awarded a patent which will be used to increase the toner supply capacity in some electrophotographic printers without increasing the size of the printer.

