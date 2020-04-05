Motorcycle Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Existing Services, Growth & Forecast By 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Motorcycle Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Motorcycle market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Motorcycle market.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for electric bikes on the rise, leading players operating in the motorcycle market are increasingly investing in research and development of electric vehicles. Along similar lines, Yamaha announced it would be running field trials for its concept electric bike TY-E in 2018. Yamaha claimed that the 150 lbs lightweight bike is suitable for any terrain.

To avoid the burden of increased tariffs and gain an edge in the motorcycle market, Harley Davidson announced it would be setting up new production facilities out of the US to meet the demand of its consumers in the European Union countries. The company plans to set up new facilities in Thailand with operations of the plant estimated to commence in nine to eighteen months.

Burgeoning investments in safety mechanism is gradually gaining priority in the motorcycle market. Working along the same lines, Ducati is developing a vehicle-to-everything communication system for its motorcycles which will allow the bikes to wirelessly communicate with other vehicles on the road and aid in substantially reducing incidences of accidents. The company is also working on developing an ABS cornering system and front and rear radar for its bikes.

Banking on the growing demand for premium motorcycles in India and the lower cost of production in the country, KTM announced shifting the production of its Husqvarna bikes to Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing plant in Pune. With the move, KTM aims to boost production and overtake Harley Davidson as the world’s top premium motorcycle manufacturing company.

Other leading players operating in the motorcycle market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles Limited, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Limited, Hero MotorCorp Limited, Polaris Industries Inc., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

Additional Insights:

Burgeoning Sales of Standard Bikes to Underpin Demand for Engines with up to 150cc Capacity

Developing countries in the APAC region account for the bulk of the standard motorcycles sales in the world. Better fuel efficiency than other vehicles, growing prices of fossil fuels, and increasing traffic congestion are some of the key factors driving the demand for standard bikes in developing regions. Availability of an assortment of options to finance the purchase of motorcycles is contributing to the proliferation of the motorcycle market with the options allowing the rural population of developing economies to purchase bikes, a section where demand for motorcycles is growing. Generally, standard bikes are used for day to day commute and require engines with capacity 150cc or less for operation.

Demand for other variants of motorcycles in sports bikes, adventure bikes, cruisers, and touring bikes is gradually rising with consumers taking a greater interest in the segments. Consequently, engines with capacity ranging from 151cc to 1600cc are being employed for the manufacturing of these bikes.

Research Methodology

The report on the motorcycle market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust research methodology. A two-step research methodology involving primary and secondary researches was employed to obtain in-depth insights into the motorcycle market. While interviewing experts from the motorcycle market formed the basis of primary research, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other publications pertaining to the motorcycle market. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to obtain an accurate and authentic forecast of the motorcycle market.

Motorcycle Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Motorcycle Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Motorcycle Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

