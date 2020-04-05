Starchy Roots Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain

The global Starchy Roots market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Starchy Roots market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Starchy Roots Market: Static Productivity of Root Crops to Confine Growth

Roots and tuber crops, or starchy roots, have been historically ignored by national governments, which in turn has led to lower priority for R&D. This has also inhibited implementation of advanced agro-technological approaches for enhancing productivity of starchy roots. For example, cassava is still considered as a refuge crops among farmers against the backdrop of the prominence of other established commodity crops such as cocoa, coconut, oil palm, and coffee. This has led to a static development of starchy roots worldwide.

Recognizing the potential of the starchy roots market, and challenges impeding its growth prospects, the field of root crop cultivation has recently been receiving adequate attention in terms of changes in government policies. Policies related to agricultural development, trade and research are among key areas while making the changes. The National Agriculture Research Institute, Highlands Regional Centre, Papua New Guinea has proposed adoption of a value chain approach, driven by market demands for fresh and processed root crops to resolve the issues of static productivity.

Starchy Roots’ Potential in Dietary Energy to Augment its Market Growth

Growth of the starchy roots market will continue to be driven by inherent attributes of root crops such as high carbohydrate content, which tends to be an economical source of dietary energy. Although high moisture content in starchy roots has meant that energy offered is nearly one-third of an equivalent weight of wheat or rice. On the contrary, high yields of starchy roots enable more energy per land unit as compared to cereal grains. This is likely to pave new avenues for growth of the starchy roots market in the foreseeable future.

Starchy roots such as cassava seek adoption as a bodying agent in several commercially available infant nutritional supplements and baby food products. As starchy roots such as cassava offer gluten-free and organic starch, their adoption in functional foods and baby foods has witnessed high rate in recent years, Expansion of the starchy roots market will continue to remain impacted by rising levels of working women, coupled with increasing demand for nutritional supplements for infants.

