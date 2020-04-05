Surfboard Market – Analysis on Current Trends 2027

“

Global Surfboard Market – Opportunity Analysis

A new report on the Surfboard market provides a thorough understanding of the various factors that are impacting the dynamics of the Surfboard market in the current scenario. The major trends, regulatory policies, restraining factors, and challenges faced by market players in the Surfboard market are discussed in the presented report.

The dashboard included in the report offers a thorough comparison of the prominent manufacturers on various aspects including product offering, key growth strategies, total revenue, and more. According to the report, the Surfboard market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed the market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=422

Vital Data Related to the Surfboard Market Included in the Report:

Business prospects of the various players in the Surfboard market

Company profiles of prominent players in the Surfboard market

Micro and macro-economic factors expected to impact the growth of the Surfboard market

Impact of the regulatory framework in different regions on the Surfboard market

Winning strategies adopted by market players to improve their footprint in the current Surfboard market landscape

Segmentation of the Surfboard Market

The presented study analyzes the growth potential of each of these segments and sub-segments and accurately presents the data in the form of tables, graphs, and figures. The market share, size, and CAGR growth of each of these segments over the forecast period are tracked in the report.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape section of the surfboard market report, readers can find a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global landscape of the surfboard market. The section also delivers information on the company profiles that covers product offerings, market size, global presence and notable developments of the key surfboard market players.

Few of the profiled players in the surfboard market include Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, GSI, Agit Global, BIC Sports, Billabong International, BruSurf, Greco Surf, Hydenshapes, Infinity Surfboards, Keeper Sports Products, Mt Woodgee Surfboards, NSP, Yuan Sports, and Quiksilver.

Manufacturers in the surfboard market are leveraging multiple marketing approaches to increase sales revenue. The surfboard marketplace is also witnessing a significant number of acquisition activities among prominent players.

In September 2018, Channel Island Surfboard opened a new store in Santa Monica. The company also initiated a partnership with Stab and Dane Reynolds to screen Channel’s new surf film which gave exposure to its 10 tripped out surfboards, including the latest Neck Beard 2 model.

In April 2018, Boardriders, Inc., a global action sports and lifestyle company completed the acquisition of Billabong International Limited, a leading provider of surfboards. The acquisition is aimed at establishing one of the leading action sports company with an extensive reach of e-commerce platform and retail stores.

In November 2018, BIC Group received an offer from Tahe Outdoors to acquire BIC Sports, BIC’s water sports subsidiary which is a pioneering player in the surfing, kayaking, junior racing dinghies and stand up paddleboarding.

For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

A surfboard is an elongated platform used in the sport of surfing. The surfboard has a light-weight yet sturdy structure that supports an individual standing on it while riding the ocean wave. Originally designed from wood, modern surfboards are made of polyurethane or polystyrene foam. Different types of surfboards including shortboard, longboard, funboards, foam board and others can be found in the surfboard market.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a report on the surfboard market and published a report titled, “Surfboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2026.” The report covers all the important insights, market drivers, trends, challenges and future opportunities prevailing in the surfboard market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the surfboard market report covers information on all the important market facets and answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professional interested in the surfboard market.

Considering distinct demand from specific regions, which region will present good opportunities for the surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which material of the surfboard is expected to witness high demand in surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which sales channel is highly preferred by buyers for the purchase of surfboards in the surfboard market?

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=422

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Surfboard market:

How have technological advances impacted the growth of the Surfboard market? How are market players improving their production/manufacturing capacity? Which region has the highest concentration of tier-1 and tier-2 companies? What are the different factors expected to hinder the growth of the Surfboard market? Who are the leading players operating in the Surfboard market?

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market Important changes in market dynamics Market segmentation up to the second or third level Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Market shares and strategies of key players Emerging niche segments and regional markets An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=422

“