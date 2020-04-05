Trends in the Corn Germ Meal Market 2019-2026

In this report, the global Corn Germ Meal market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Some of the major key players of the Corn germ meal Feed includes Archer Daniels Midland, Meihua Group, Nestlé S.A, Paramesu Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Bob's Red Mill, Organika, Wilmar International Ltd., AB Agri, Tate & Lyle, etc. More feed processors and farmers are showing a keen interest in the Corn germ meal feed as the demand is expanding every year.

Growing preference for high-quality dairy products has fuelled growth of the agro & animal feed industry. Unlike the filler substitutes, corn germ meal has emerging demands among the feed processors as a protein-rich feed ingredient. Due to increased demand on the meat along with the food processing industries, there is a strong demand being developed for the corn germ meal over the years. As there is an increased investment in the poultry and livestock sectors in the recent years, it is anticipated that there would be a greater opportunity and assured higher returns for the investors in the Corn germ meal market.

The corn germ meal is available in adequate quantity all over the world as an animal feed ingredient and as a fertilizer. Corn germ meal is predominantly produced & processed in Latin America, particularly in Brazil due to huge availability of wild corn and more presence of more feed mills. In the Asia Pacific, the abundance of corn and corn processing has given rise to the high availability of corn germ meal. Demand for the Corn germ meal in North America is increasing due to wider application in agriculture as a cost-efficient fertilizer. The region of Middle and Africa is expected to grow positively at higher growth rate due to increasing consumption of meat products and growing livestock. In Europe, the import of corn germ meal has been reduced and production has germinated recently. Bound to these factors, the growth of the global Corn germ meal market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

The article titled ‘corn germ meal’ is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

