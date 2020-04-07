AC Solid State Relay Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research has added a new research report titled, ‘AC Solid State Relay Market Professional Survey Report 2020’ to its vast collection of research reports. The AC Solid State Relay market is expected to grow positively for the next five years 2020-2026.

The AC Solid State Relay market report studies past factors that helped the market to grow as well as, the ones hampering the market potential. This report also presents facts on historical data from 2011 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026, which makes it a valuable source of information for all the individuals and industries around the world. This report gives relevant market information in readily accessible documents with clearly presented graphs and statistics. This report also includes views of various industry executives, analysts, consultants, and marketing, sales, and product managers.

Global AC Solid State Relay Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% to reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

The main players featured in the AC Solid State Relay market report are:

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Relays

Produal Oy

Hillesheim GmbH

Sensata Technologies

Finder

RELPOL

Novus Automation

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

Autonics

GEFRAN

AMETEK Drexelbrook

Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics

GEORGIN

Chordn Electric

Connectwell Industries

OMRON