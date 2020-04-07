Agrochemicals Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research has added a new research report titled, ‘Agrochemicals Market Professional Survey Report 2020’ to its vast collection of research reports. The Agrochemicals market is expected to grow positively for the next five years 2020-2026.

The Agrochemicals market report studies past factors that helped the market to grow as well as, the ones hampering the market potential. This report also presents facts on historical data from 2011 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026, which makes it a valuable source of information for all the individuals and industries around the world. This report gives relevant market information in readily accessible documents with clearly presented graphs and statistics. This report also includes views of various industry executives, analysts, consultants, and marketing, sales, and product managers.

Global Agrochemicals Market was valued at USD 233.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% to reach USD 304.4 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Get | Download Sample Copy @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=14185&utm_source=GEN&utm_medium=002

The main players featured in the Agrochemicals market report are:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL（formerlay United Phosphorus）

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group