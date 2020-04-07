Automotive Sensors Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research has added a new research report titled, ‘Automotive Sensors Market Professional Survey Report 2020’ to its vast collection of research reports. The Automotive Sensors market is expected to grow positively for the next five years 2020-2026.

The Automotive Sensors market report studies past factors that helped the market to grow as well as, the ones hampering the market potential. This report also presents facts on historical data from 2011 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026, which makes it a valuable source of information for all the individuals and industries around the world. This report gives relevant market information in readily accessible documents with clearly presented graphs and statistics. This report also includes views of various industry executives, analysts, consultants, and marketing, sales, and product managers.

Global Automotive Sensors Market was valued at USD 25.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% to reach USD 41.0 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

The main players featured in the Automotive Sensors market report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

General Electric

CTSoration

Analog Devices

Sensata Technologies

Denso

Continental

Measurement Specialities

Freescale Semiconductor

Autoliv

Elmos Semiconductor

Allegro Microsystems

Infineon Technologies