Genomics Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research has added a new research report titled, ‘Genomics Market Professional Survey Report 2020’ to its vast collection of research reports. The Genomics market is expected to grow positively for the next five years 2020-2026.

The Genomics market report studies past factors that helped the market to grow as well as, the ones hampering the market potential. This report also presents facts on historical data from 2011 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026, which makes it a valuable source of information for all the individuals and industries around the world. This report gives relevant market information in readily accessible documents with clearly presented graphs and statistics. This report also includes views of various industry executives, analysts, consultants, and marketing, sales, and product managers.

Global Genomics Market was valued at USD 16.68 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 45.46 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.36 % from 2019 to 2026.

The main players featured in the Genomics market report are:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bio-Rad Laboratories