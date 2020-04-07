Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market Projected To Show Strong Growth By 2025| QIAGEN, BIO-RAD LABORATORIRES INC., Agilent,GE Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market is expected to reach USD 10,328.02 million by 2025 from USD 5,580.31 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Protein purification and isolation report provides statistics on the current state of the industry and thereby acts as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. Each of the topics is researched and analysed in depth for generating comprehensive protein purification and isolation market research report. This report examines the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. Protein purification and isolation market report is an absolute background analysis of the healthcare industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

Market Segmentation: Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market

By Technology

(Precipitation, Centrifugation, Preparative Chromatography Techniques (Affinity Chromatography, Ion Exchange Chromatography, Reverse Phase Chromatography, Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography),

By Application

(Drug Screening, Target Identification, Biomarker Discovery, Protein-Protein Interaction Studies, Protein Therapeutics, Disease Diagnosis and Monitoring),

By End User

(Biotech & Pharma Industries, Contract Research Organization, Academic Research Institutes, Hospital and Diagnosis Centers),

By Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global protein purification and isolation market are increasing importance of identification of new ligands, technological development towards rapid purification kits, paradigm shift towards automated instrumentation for protein purification and increasing growth of proteomics market are boosting the growth of the global protein purification and isolation market.

Cost of equipment hinders the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Key Points:

Merck KGaA is going to dominate the global protein purification and isolation market following with GE Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Some of the other players are QIAGEN, BIO-RAD LABORATORIRES INC., Agilent, Promega Corporation, Purolite, BioVision, Inc., Expedeon Ltd. among others.

The precipitation segment is dominating the global protein purification and isolation with the market share 25.9%.

The affinity chromatography is dominating the global protein purification and isolation with 30.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 8.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

