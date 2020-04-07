Global Track and Trace Solutions Market: Shifting Manufacturing Facilities of Pharmaceutical Companies, Enhances the Rate of Adoption|Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG

“According to Data Bridge Market Research, global track and trace solutions market is expected to reach USD 6 billion by 2026, growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026”

The report showcases important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the healthcare industry by the key players. The report also takes into consideration the detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. The report comprises of all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the healthcare industry. Besides, this market report endows with an exhaustive study for the present and upcoming opportunities in the market which brings into light the future investment in the market. So, to achieve competitive advantage and to succeed in the market, this Track and Trace Solutions market research report is the perfect solution.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track and trace solutions market are Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH; Marchesini Group S.p.A.; Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; PharmaSecure Inc. and Zetes among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, TraceLink announced that they had acquired ROC IT Solutions, establishing TraceLink as the leader of data assessment and capturing provider for serialization of products for the pharmaceutical market. This will ensure that the users can exchange the product data from their inventories across the different supply chain network users.

In June 2017, TraceLink announced the launch of “Automated Validation Manager (AVM)”. The web-based solution offering is designed to be integrated with TraeLink’s “Life Sciences Cloud” consistently which will restrict the usage of having to do manual validation while this validation cycle will provide complete information with just logging in to the web portal

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of regulations for the implementation of unique identification methods for products from the authorities are factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing number of products being recalled by various manufacturers and healthcare companies requiring better inventory management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of generic and over-the-counter medicine products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals flooding the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the establishment and operations of these solutions is expected to restrict its complete adoption

Increasing consumption of resources to implement the components required for the functioning of this solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

By Product

(Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms);

Application

(Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting);

Technology

(RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes);

End-User

(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others);

Geography

(North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa)

