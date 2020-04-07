Lung Cancer Market | Size, Global Trends and Forecast by Regions, Types, Applications and Outlook 2020-2026

Lung cancer, second most common type of the cancer in both women and men, with almost 13% of all new cancers anticipated to be the cases of lung cancer. According to American Cancer Society (ACS), the rate of lung cancer is high in the U.S., resulting in the deaths of over 142,000 people in 2019. The market has been driven by growing cancer research and rapid growth in the occurrence of lung cancer, which has led government to fund the cancer research. The rising government support to the lung cancer research, and rising private investment in the industry, is likely to be the major driver for the global lung cancer market during the forecast period.

In Feb 2019, the technology that could power the new biosensor was presented by the researchers at University of Exeter. This biosensor were expected to help detect the lung cancer at an earlier stage, considerably improving the chances of survival. The biosensor is created on graphene and has the capacity to sense small molecules of the common lung cancer biomarkers, permitting it to detect the existence of cancerous tumours at lower concentration of the biomarkers, thus at an quite earlier stage of the disease. Developing and improving technology allowing early-stage analysis is likely to be a successful avenue for major players in the market during the forecast period.

Competitor overview

The market is consolidated and almost all the major players are operating in the market. Hence the market is highly competitive and players are investing on new and enhanced product development to treat the diseases.

For instance; in 2016, Novartis AG’s drug for cancer got FDA’s principal bio similar confirmation. Federal regulators permitted the first of the bio similar drug to be sold in the U.S. under a platform intended to branch new market of lower-cost alternatives to some of the expensive treatments in healthcare. The approval of biosimilars is expected to help many patients who need such treatments.

Moreover, in August 2016, FDA approved Pfizer’s TROXYCA ER extended-release capsules CII for the pain management. The drug was used for abuse-deterrent properties for management of pain and helped the company to improve its sales and goodwill with this new product. In Feb 2015, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd attained Signature Diagnostics AG (Signature), a privately held drug manufacturing company based in Potsdam, Germany.

Key Players

F. Hoffman-La Roche Pfizer Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Sanofi Eli Lilly and Company Merck & Co. Inc. Novartis. Bayer AG Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Segment Overview

Based on type the global lung cancer market has been segmented as small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. NSCLC more common than the small cell lung cancer and are expected to have higher prevalence figures. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, photodynamic therapy (PDT), radiotherapy, and laser therapy. By end use, the market comprises cancer research centres, hospitals & clinics, and laboratories.

Regional Overview

The global lung cancer market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America and Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) on the basis of region.

North America is expected to remain the key regional player in the global market over the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare sector and high disposable income of the consumers in the region.

On the other hand, Europe commanded the second largest share in the global market. The two regional segments are expected to remain the foremost players in the global market, as the lung cancer study facilities in the regions are of highest standards and home to a teeming research environment.

Market Segmentation



By Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

By Treatment

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Laser Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy

By Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer Research Centre

Laboratories

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Table of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Pipeline Development

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

4 Porter’s Five Forces

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.1 Threat from substitute

4.3.2 Threat from a New Entrant

4.3.3 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Smoking

5.1.2 Environmental pollution

5.1.3 Rising cases of infections

5.1.4 Growing rates of early detection and awareness

5.1.5 Rising rates of fast growing lung cancer

5.1.6 Reimbursements and growing health insurance

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Poor efficacy, cure rates, and side effects of present treatment

5.2.2 High failure rates of lung transplant surgeries

5.2.3 High malignant nature and faster growth of lung cancer

5.2.4 Poor life expectancy and quality of life of patients undergoing lung cancer treatment

5.2.5 Loss of patents of lung cancer drugs

5.2.6 Scarcity of lung organ and long waiting lines

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising research and development

5.3.2 Huge market

5.3.3 Rising support from public and philanthropic bodies and increasing collaboration will help to drive down the development cost

5.3.4 Targeted and genetic therapies

5.4 Technological Trends and Advancements

5.4.1 New targeted medicine works better and results with fewer adverse effects

5.4.2 Impact of immunotherapy continues to grow in slowing advanced cancer growth

5.4.3 New approaches in radiation therapy provide novel treatment options

5.4.4 Advances in cancer treatment

5.4.5 Availability of novel agents for NSCLC has increased the number of treated patients

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 High bar for any new treatment

5.5.2 The scarcity of lung transplant organs

Continued……..

