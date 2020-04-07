METAL RECYCLING MARKET FUTURE BY TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS CMC, SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED, AURUBIS. THE OTHER PLAYERS

The Global Metal Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 59.5 billion by 2026, from USD 36.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, ArcelorMittal, Nucor, CMC, Sims Metal Management Limited, Aurubis. The other players in the market are European Metal Recycling, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Tata Steel, Baosteel Co.,Ltd., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Novelis Aluminum, Norton Aluminium Ltd, Kuusakoski, REAL ALLOY, Tom Martin & Co Ltd., TMS International, Ferrous Processing & Trading., PSC Metals, AMG Resources Corporation, Alter Trading Inc, Mervis Industries, OmniSource Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, AMERICAN IRON & METAL, SUNRISE METAL RECYCLING LTD., Upstate Metal Recycling, Inc., WM. MILLER SCRAP IRON & METAL CO., GFG Alliance, BL Duke, Cozzi Recycling.

Global Metal Recycling Market, By Type (Ferrous metal and Non-ferrous metal), Scrap Type (Old scrap and New scrap), Equipment (Shredders, Shears, Granulating machines, Briquetting machines), End-Use Sector (Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Shipbuilding, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Metal recycling is a process of collecting the old metal from those structures which are nearing their structural life and processing those metals which can be used as a raw material for the manufacturing of new products. The metals can be recycled repeatedly without any loss in the quality of the product. The main benefit of metal recycling is that new products can be produced very effectively and with a low carbon footprint. For instance, it is seen that recycled aluminium needs around 95% less energy as compared to producing new aluminium from the ores. This helps in reducing the global warming and also there is cost reduction for the manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the aluminium industry

Rapid industrialization in the developing economies leading to increased demand for metal products

Rising awareness for sustainable management practices leading to the increased use of recycled metals

Awareness for the effective and proper use of natural resources

Market Restraint:

No proper organised sector for metal recycling.

Improper regulations for free and smooth scrap metals recycling trade.

Supply chain management issues

Segmentation: Global Metal Recycling Market

By Type

Ferrous metal

Non-ferrous metal

By Scrap Type

Old scrap

New scrap

By equipment

Shredders

Shears

Granulating machines

Briquetting machines

By End use

Building & construction

Automotive

Equipment manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Consumer appliances

Packaging

Others (Aerospace, furnishing, and residential & commercial utensils sectors)

To achieve supreme level of market insights and get acquaintance of the best market opportunities into the specific markets, this Metal Recycling market research report is the perfect key. Various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure are given in the report. The report is structured with the systematic gathering and analysis of information about individuals or organisations conducted through social and opinion research. The business document encompasses various segments related to ABC industry and market with thorough research and analysis. All the market related aspects are strictly followed by DBMR team while building this Metal Recycling market report for a client.

