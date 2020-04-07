METHACRYLATE MONOMERS MARKET TOP KEY VENDORS LIKE ESTRON CHEMICAL INC, THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, ESSTECH INC., MELROB GROUP, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION, EVONIK INDUSTRIES

Global Methacrylate Monomers Market was estimated to be valued at USD 9.26 billion in 2018 growing with a CAGR of 4.78% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected value of USD 13.45 billion by 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Estron Chemical Inc, The Dow Chemical Company, Esstech Inc., Melrob Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD., LG Chem, MPD Chemicals LLC, Norquay Technology, Arkema, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, GELEST INC., KURARAY CO. LTD., Chi Mei Corporation, Gantrade Corporation, Ted Pella Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. and GSFC.

Methacrylate monomers can be defined as an organic compound that includes methacrylic acid in their production; it can be termed as a reactive resin which has a number of applications in the polymerized form. With its application, the substrate or surfaces achieve higher durability, and strength resulting in increased resistance upon impact from external surfaces.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand from various end-users of the product such as from consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and construction is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Innovations in technology and advancements in the market for products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Vulnerability in the prices of raw material used in the production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Methacrylate Monomers Market

By Derivatives Methyl Methacrylate Butyl Methacrylate Ethyl Methacrylate 2-Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate Allyl Methacrylate Glycidyl Methacrylate Cyclohexyl Methacrylate Stearyl Methacrylate Lauryl Methacrylate

By Application Acrylic Sheets Extruded Sheets Cell Cast & Blocks Molding Paints & Coatings Additives Others

By End-Use Industry Automotive Architecture & Construction Electronics Advertisement & Communication Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, MPD Chemicals LLC announced that they had completed the acquisition of Norquay Technology. With the completion of this acquisition, MPD are expected to have expanded their product offerings and solutions portfolio for organic and inorganic chemicals significantly.

In September 2017, Melrob Group and NRC Group announced that they are acquiring the distribution and sales rights of methacrylate based monomers from Evonik Industries AG for the European region.

Premium Insights of the report

