Mexico Pharmacy Automation Market 2025: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By Omnicell, INC. BD, Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Parata Systems LLC , TALYST

Mexico Pharmacy Automation Market is expected to healthy CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The pharmacy automation report is essentially helpful for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The pharmacy automation report highlights CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. All the market data included in this report is remarkably useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export and consumption. This market research report is all-inclusive and encompasses various parameters of market.

Some of the major players operating in this market Omnicell, INC. BD, Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Parata Systems LLC , TALYST, LLC, Scriptpro LLC, Arxium, INC., TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions, RXSAFE, LLC, Capsa Healthcare among others

The major factors driving the growth of the market are increased demand of minimizing medication errors, advent of decentralization of pharmacies are the factors which will boost the Mexico pharmacy automation market. On the other hand, high cost associated with the implementation of pharmacy automation system and drawbacks in pharmacy automation system may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Mexico Pharmacy Automation Market

The Mexico pharmacy automation market is segmented based on product into four notable segments: automated medication dispensing systems automated, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated table-top counters and automated storage and retrieval systems. Automated medication dispensing systems is sub segmented into centralized and decentralized. Centralized is further segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems and carousels. Decentralized is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose dispensing systems, pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems and ward-based automated dispensing systems. Automated is further sub segmented into automated unit-dose packaging & labeling systems and automated multi-dose packaging & labeling systems. In 2017, automated medication dispensing systems segment is likely to dominate market.

The Mexico pharmacy automation market is segmented based on End-User into four notable segments: inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies. Inpatient pharmacies are further sub segmented into acute care settings and long-term care facilities. Outpatient pharmacies are further sub-segmented into outpatient/fast-track clinics and hospital retail settings. In 2017, retail pharmacies market is likely to dominate market in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Mexico Pharmacy Automation Market

The major factors driving the growth of the market are increased demand of minimizing medication errors, advent of decentralization of pharmacies are the factors which will boost the global pharmacy automation market.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the implementation of pharmacy automation system and drawbacks in pharmacy automation system may hinder the growth of the market.

