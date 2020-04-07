North America Flow Cytometry Market 2025: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies, Luminex Corporation

North America flow cytometry market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies, Luminex Corporation., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Segmentation: North America Flow Cytometry Market

North America flow cytometry market is segmented into four segments which are technology, products, application and end user.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry. Cell-based flow cytometry is dominating the market and bead-based flow cytometry segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In April 2018, Merck KGaA (Germany) launched its new Cell Stream benchtop flow cytometry system which is a compressed, customizable flow cytometer that use a camera for detection. It is a unique optics system and design provides researchers with unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility when analyzing cells and submicron particles. With this launch of the product company has expanded their product line in flow cytometers.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into categorized into reagents and consumables, flow cytometry instruments, accessories and services. The segment reagents and consumables are further sub segmented into antibodies, dyes, beads and others. The segment flow cytometry instruments are further sub segmented into cell analyzers and cell sorters. The segment services are further sub segmented into filters, laser devices, detectors and others. Flow cytometry instruments segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In February 2014, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), announced the launch of its ReadiLink antibody labeling kits, one of the market’s simplest antibody conjugation solution for labeling microscale amounts (50-100 µg) of antibody. These kits are ideal for researchers interested in labelling their own antibodies for flow cytometry and cell sorting applications.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research applications, clinical application and industrial applications. Research application market is further sub segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, immunology, apoptosis, cell sorting/ screening, cell cycle analysis, cell transfection/viability, cell counting, other research applications. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology are further segmented into drug discovery, stem cell research, in vitro toxicity testing. The clinical applications are further sub segmented into cancer, hematology, immunodeficiency diseases, organ transplantation, and other clinical applications. Clinical application segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In September 2017, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), has launch their first flow cytometry CytoFLEX LX for the cancer researchers which has the visible spectrum in a standard configuration. From this launch of the product they have expanded their business in flow cytometry.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical testing laboratories, blood bank and others. Academic & research institutes segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In July 2017, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), has received U.S. FDA approval for its clinical flow cytometry product, the Navios EX flow cytometer, to be used in the clinical laboratory in the US. The Navios EX delivers accurate, high complexity immunophenotyping using Tetra reagents. The compact, 10-color Navios EX incorporates the advanced optics and laser technology of the company’s award-winning CytoFLEX research flow cytometer. From this clearance Beckman Coulter, Inc. has enhanced their product portfolio in flow cytometry.



