Roofing Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: Verified Market Research has added a new research report titled, ‘Roofing Market Professional Survey Report 2020’ to its vast collection of research reports. The Roofing market is expected to grow positively for the next five years 2020-2026.

The Roofing market report studies past factors that helped the market to grow as well as, the ones hampering the market potential. This report also presents facts on historical data from 2011 to 2019 and forecasts until 2026, which makes it a valuable source of information for all the individuals and industries around the world. This report gives relevant market information in readily accessible documents with clearly presented graphs and statistics. This report also includes views of various industry executives, analysts, consultants, and marketing, sales, and product managers.

Global Roofing Market was valued at USD 180.93 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 250.05 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.77 % from 2019 to 2026.

The main players featured in the Roofing market report are:

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Duro-Last Roofing BASF SE

3M Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Owens Corning Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

GAF Materials

Braas Monier Building Group