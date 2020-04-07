Smart Inhalers Market Share Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape and Potential of the Industry from 2020-2026

Smart inhalers are the inhalers that can be connected to the multiple devices to take patients’ health updates especially for the people suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD. Advance technological products requirements in healthcare is one of the major drivers of this market. Large number of people suffering from the diseases worldwide and the high prevalence of respiratory diseases is another major factor leading to the market growth. For Instance the stats published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the number of people suffering from asthma and COPD were noted around 235 million worldwide. Lack of awareness about these diseases among people is leading to the growing number of incidences in turn driving the demand for smart inhalers.

The growth of smart inhalers market is also attributed to the increasing air pollution, and rising burden on healthcare services owing to the higher cases of asthma and COPD. Additionally, increasing adoption rate of smart inhalers for the proper management of these respiratory diseases are further boosting the growth of the market.

However, availability of substitutive products and high cost of the smart inhalers are expected to restrain the smart inhalers. On the other hand, untapped market in developing countries is expected to provide opportunity for the further market growth.

Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/smart-inhalers-market-2186

Competitor overview

Some of the key market participants include AstraZeneca, Cohero Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Glaxo Smith Kline, Novartis International AG among various others. The top pharmaceutical companies are implementing digital technology for improved disease management and treatment such as that for asthma and COPD and also for improving the efficacy of various prescribed medicines. Extensive benefits ranging from considerably reducing hospital admissions to refining the efficacy of medicines, makes these smart inhalers the talk of the town in respiratory care segment.

Adherium, one of the key player in the market with majority of the product approvals to its name. as the smart inhalers is the lucrative market due to large number of customer base, acquisitions and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, and medical device companies are the major strategies to increase the market share. Moreover, the major players are also focused on the clinical trials and product approvals to stay competitive in the market. For instance; In January 2019; a Poland-based respiratory company FindAir launched the add-on accessory for its digital inhaler and started sales of their product to European consumers.

Key Players

Adherium AstraZeneca Boehringer Ingelheim Cohero Health Glaxo Smith Kline Novartis International AG Opko Health ResMed, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Vectura Group plc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Dry Powered Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Nebulizers

Others

By Indication

Asthma

COPD

By End Use

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Key components analysed in the smart inhalers market are Inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers segment held the dominant share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a sturdy growth rate in the future. On the other hand, the nebulizers segment is anticipated to exhibit growth owing to the introduction of technologically advanced solutions.

Hospital pharmacies are the largest end-use segment in share in 2018. Increasing advances in the healthcare industry due to rising R&D activities in the field of medical research is anticipated to fuel the demand for these smart devices in the coming years. Increasing incorporation of data management and personal medicine, particularly in research & hospital labs, because of its growing application scope, including patient engagement, patient health information tracking, workflow management, assurance at hospitals, labs, and other life science companies, is expected to propel the tech market growth.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the market has been segmented into four major economies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America consists of US, Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe comprises of the major countries including UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific consists of the major countries such as, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and, Rest of Asia Pacific. LAMEA consists of Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of LAMEA.

North America region accounted for the major market share in 2018. The presence of established pharmaceutical companies and research labs coupled with higher awareness levels of diseases such as asthma and COPD amongst the end-users is expected to drive the demand. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities in the biotech & pharmaceutical industry and the existence of stringent regulatory compliance requirements is expected to fuel the growth of this vertical during the forecast period. Asia pacific is emerging as an outsourcing hub for the market due to its surging demand amongst the pharmaceutical manufacturers. Increasing cases of diseases such as asthma and other respiratory disorders are expected to fuel the market growth.

Know More About COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on this Market

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/smart-inhalers-market-2186

Table of Contents

1 Market Introductio

1.1 Definitio

1.2 Scope of Stud

1.3 Research Objectiv

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.4.1 Assumptions

1.4.2 Limitations

1.5 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Advantage over conventional inhalers

3.1.2 Improve adherence

3.1.3 Technological advancements worldwide

3.1.4 Extensive use of smart computing devices

3.1.5 Prevalence of respiratory disorders

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 High price of Smart inhalers

3.2.2 Limited availability of these products in some regions

3.2.3 Data security concern related to security devices

3.2.4 Regulating government policies

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Expansion in developing countries

3.3.2 Partnering with big pharmaceutical giants

3.3.3 New product, innovative products

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

Continued……..

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Access Complete Report Details of “Smart Inhalers market, By Product (MDI, DPI, Nebulizers) By Indication (Asthma, COPD) By End Use (Hospital pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026”@ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/reports/smart-inhalers-market-2186

About Data Library Research:

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com