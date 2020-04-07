WORLDWIDE HARDWARE-BASED FULL DISK ENCRYPTION MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, AND SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS – (SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC,WESTERN DIGITAL CORP,SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ET AL.) | FORECAST REPORT TO 2025

This report studies the Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption market; Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption (FDE) is available from many hard disk drive (HDD) vendors, including: Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Samsung, Toshiba and also solid-state drive vendors such as SanDisk, Samsung, Micron and Integral Memory. The symmetric encryption key is maintained independently from the CPU, thus removing computer memory as a potential attack vector.

Scope of the Report:

Full-disk encryption is encryption at the hardware level. FDE works by automatically converting data on a hard drive into a form that cannot be understood by anyone who doesn’t have the key to “undo” the conversion. Seagate Technology accounted for 23.16 % of the Global Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption sales volume market share in 2017. Other players include Western Digital Corp, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Kingston, Micron Technology Inc., and Intel, The market share are as follows: 21.07%, 21.54%, 20.04%, 20.57%, 19.52%, 19.55%.

In this study, the Production for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into four geographic regions: In North America, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.98%. In the Europe, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 14.58%. In China, total Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption accounted for 15.35%.The Production of Southeast Asia accounted for 38.50% and in other region 15.59% in 2017. Among all regions, Southeast Asia is estimated to represent the highest share.

In this study, the Consumption for Hardware-based Full Disk Encryption Production divided into six geographic regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Asia Others, The market share are as follows 28.59%, 27.79%, 19.30%, 6.07%, 6.34%, 4.74% and 7.16%Among all regions, North America is estimated to represent the highest share.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Seagate Technology PLC

• Western Digital Corp

• Samsung Electronics

• …

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Hard Disk Drive (HDD) FDE

• Solid State Drives (SSD) FDE

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Government & Public Utilities

• Manufacturing Enterprise

• Others

