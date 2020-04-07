WORLDWIDE LED CHIP AND MODULE MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY TRENDS, SHARE, GROWTH INSIGHTS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS – EPISTAR,SAN’AN OPTO, SAMSUNG, CREE ET AL. | FORECAST RESEARCH TO 2025

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (“diced”) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/806280

Scope of the Report:

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result. Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term.

Chinese LED companies listed on the A stock have been acquiring international manufacturers through issuing shares on the market, or after receiving government financial support. Some Chinese manufacturers are targeting major international LED players patents and lighting brands, in hopes of strengthening their patent portfolio and oversea distribution channels. Additionally, more Chinese LED manufacturers are also transforming their business models. Some LED manufacturers aiming to leave behind hotly contended red sea markets are entering other market sectors through mergers.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on LED Chip and Module Industry report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/806280

LED Chip and Module Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 139 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Epistar

• San’an Opto

• Cree

• OSRAM

• Samsung

• Toyoda Gosei

• …..

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/806280

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Lateral Chip

• Vertical Chip

• Flip Chip

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• General Lighting

• Automotive Lighting

• Backlighting

The worldwide market for LED Chip and Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 48600 million US$ in 2024, from 36100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the LED Chip and Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/