WORLDWIDE ROBOTICS MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY SIZE, APPLICATIONS, SHARE, GROWTH PROSPECTS AND DEMAND ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS (FANUC, ABB, YASKAWAET AL.) | FORECAST RESEARCH TO 2025
Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.
Scope of the Report:
The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works. At present, in global, the Robotics industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 9.16% of the global revenue of cleaning robots in 2016.
Currently, China has become the largest consumption region at now, its output value accounted for more than 16.46% of the total output value of global Robotics market in 2016 and it is expected that China will also be the largest market in forecast period 2017-2022.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
• FANUC
• ABB
• Yaskawa
• KUKA
• OTC
• Panasonic
• Kawasaki
• Nachi
• Epson
• …..
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers:
• Industrial Robots
• Service Robots for Professional
• Service Robots for Personnel
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
• Military
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Personal
