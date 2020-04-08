A latest research provides insights about Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Indepth Read this Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Fact.MR, at its own newly released Market research, supplies an comprehension of the facets of the sector. This market’s analysis throws light and defines the data. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are tracked to offer a crystal very clear picture of this industry scenario.

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Essential Data included from the Epoxy Curing Agents Market research:

The Political and financial prognosis in various regions along with the influence on the Epoxy Curing Agents economy

Development Prospect of Epoxy Curing Agents market players at the growing markets

Current And future prospects of varied sections of this Epoxy Curing Agents economy

Y O Y Growth projection of those unique regional niches

Impact Of those many regulatory policies available in the Epoxy Curing Agents market in various regions

Marketplace Segments Covered from the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

And, the expansion growth capacity Promote price of each one of sub-segments and those segments is included from the accounts.

Other key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials will Increase Applications of Epoxy Curing Agents across Industries

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace as well as automotive industries. In addition, epoxy curing agents have been witnessing burgeoning demand the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics. Thereby, growing demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications will continue to hold a significant impact on developments in the epoxy curing agents market in upcoming years.

Epoxy Curing Agents to Find Multiple Applications across Industries; Paints, Coatings, and Inks will Lead the Rally

The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028. However, applications of epoxy curing agents as a composite materials are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.5% during the period 2018-2028. Surging consumption of composites across various industrial sectors including wind energy generation, electrical materials, and the transportation industry, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the coming future.

Amines and Polyamines Account for Nearly Half the Revenue Share of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Various types of epoxy curing agents, such as amides and polyamides, amines and polyamines, phenolic, and anhydrides, find numerous applications across various industrial sectors. Increasing demand for amines and polyamines in most industrial applications is leading to account for over 48% revenue share in the epoxy curing agents market. However, owing to stringent regulatory norms due to harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions vis-à-vis amines and polyamides, end-users in the epoxy curing agents market are shifting to amide and polyamides. Thereby, amines and polyamines are likely to lose their market share to amides and polyamides in the upcoming years.

