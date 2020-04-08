Acetic Anhydride Market – Global Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

A research report on the global acetic anhydride market covers a detailed analysis of the market appearances, segmentation, size and progress, market shares, provincial collapses, competitive background, tendencies and several growth strategies for this market. Likewise, the market appearances section of this study describes and defines the complete overview of the acetic anhydride market.

The major drivers of the acetic anhydride market are the growing demand for vinyl acetate monomer, increasing disposable income, higher standard of living and rising use of ester solvents in paints and coatings industry which is fueling the demand of acetic acid.

The major restraints of the Acetic Anhydride are the volatility of raw material prices and the major environmental concerns. Other than this reduced performance at low temperatures, low compatibility with quartz, and irritation to skin and corrosive to metals are factors expected to hamper the growth of acetic acid consumption during the forecast period.

The textile industry is full of opportunities though.

The global acetic anhydride market is characterized by several major segments including types, applications, and region. Based on the type, the market is divided into food grade, and industrial grade. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Paints & Coating, Pharmaceuticals, and Food and beverages. Furthermore, on the regional basis the market is widely expanded in North America, Europe, Latin America, and others.

The key players of the global acetic anhydride market including BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Jibilant Life Sciences, PetroChina Ltd., Daicel, Spichem and Rhodia, Sasol Limited, SABIC, and more others.

Acetic anhydride is a prime necessity in the filter two applications of cigarettes. According to the study, the filter tow application has accounted nearly around 80% of cellulose acetate consumption and is converted into plastics, filter cigarette filter tows, and filaments yarns. In the past few the cigarette filters segment has resulted to be the most dominant, the demand from the sector is expected to experience a steady growth in the near future. However, this is owing to the adoption of electronic cigarettes.

Key Segmentation of the global acetic anhydride market 2018-2025

The market is segmented as:

By type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By application

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Food and beverages

By geography

Asia pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Others

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Acetic Anhydride Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global acetic anhydride market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Who should buy this report?

– Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

