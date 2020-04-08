Active Electronic Components Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global active electronic components market size was USD 263.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025. Rapidly growing demand for consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones and laptops is the major factor driving the growth. Active electronic components are the integral components of telecom equipment and other networking devices which need energy source to perform an assigned task.

The increasing demand for high bandwidth with low latency among consumers has enabled telecom operators, especially in emerging economies like India to deploy next generation 5G network infrastructure in the forthcoming years. This, in turn will augment demand for new IT and telecom equipment, thereby driving demand for active electronic components.

The on-going trend towards automation in automotive sector has increased the demand for various electronic devices, such as driver assistance systems, DC to AC converters, controllers, and power integrated devices, telematics, and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) among others. These devices are widely used in electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Hence, with the growing demand for electric cars in view of reducing global carbon emission is estimated to spur the adoption of these electronic devices over the forecast period. As a result, it is further anticipated to increase the overall market growth.

With the advent of connected technologies, the manufacturing industry is fast transforming. These connected devices help manufacturing facilities to increase the overall productivity and operational efficiency by delivering ease of operability and reducing the overall downtime. Moreover, with the evolution of industry 4.0, various manufacturing companies are embracing digitalization to streamline the operational processes through remote monitoring. Hence, rising deployment connected devices across manufacturing facilities is expected to boost the active electronic components market growth over the next six years.

China is one of the prominent electronic good exporters and U.S. is the major importer from China. However, in 2018, U.S. levied around 25% import tariffs on Chinese electronic goods. Therefore, the trade conflicts between two large economies, is majorly expected to have negative impact on the market for active electronic components over the forecast period. Furthermore, high labor costs in the manufacturing sector across developed countries such as U.S., U.K., and Germany is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Active electronic components have always been integral to defense applications for intelligence gathering, navigation, and communication establishment. Defense spending across key countries including U.S., India, and China is rapidly increasing in view of procuring state-of-the-art warfare systems and high-tech missiles. For Instance, the overall defense spending proposed by the U.S. federal government is around USD 686 billion in 2019. Thus, with rapid increase in defense spending across key countries, demand for modern systems and related active electronic components is expected to augment over the forecast period.

Product Insights of Active Electronic Components Market

In 2018, the semiconductor devices segment held a market size of over 50% and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2025. The segment growth is attributed to robust adoption of semiconductor devices across several applications including household appliances, mobile phones, Personal Computers (PCs), and network equipment among others. In addition, the prevailing trend towards miniaturization and developing energy-efficient systems is having positive impact on the demand for semiconductor devices and related components.

Over the past few years, smartphones have witnessed a massive rise in demand, especially across the emerging economies. Also, the demand for 5G chipsets is progressively increasing in the developed economies with the introduction of 5G-enabled smartphones, and budding demand for car automation systems and telecom equipment. Therefore, with increasing production of 5G chipsets, it is presumed that the IC segment may register strong growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing investments by market players such as Intel Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG, among others in developing high processing microchips or microprocessors is estimated to surge the demand in the IC segment during the forecast period.

End-user Insights of Active Electronic Components Market

In 2018, the consumer electronics segment attained a market share of exceeding 30% and is expected to register at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to increasing demand for semiconductor devices for various consumer devices such as mobile phones, digital cameras, Set Top Boxes (STB), wearable devices, and gaming devices, among others. Furthermore, the demand for networking devices such as routers, modems, gateways, and repeaters, among others are soaring, especially in office automation and residential application segments. Therefore, with the growing demand for network devices and other IT hardware, demand for active electronics components will surge over the forecast period.

With the rising interest for autonomous vehicles, prominent Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as Waymo; Ford Motor Company; Tesla, Inc.; Volkswagen Group; and so on are deploying autonomous systems in their newly manufactured vehicles. Therefore, demand for these aforementioned systems is further expected to increase the demand for active electronic components in the automotive segment. Besides, the adoption of the connected technology for remote patient monitoring coupled with demand for advanced medical equipment is expected to boost growth in the healthcare segment over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Active Electronic Components Market

In 2018, Asia Pacific held a market size of nearly USD 148 billion and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2025. The growth is primarily driven by presence of huge consumer electronics market in the region. Presence of leading consumer electronics manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BBK electronics (Includes brands such as Vivo, Oppo, Realme), Xiaomi Corporation, and others is expected to bode well for the regional growth. Moreover, the demand for several industrial automated systems is significantly increasing in emerging countries such as India, China, and South Africa. These systems include Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) that are designed with electronics systems. These factors are expected to positively influence the market in the next six years.

With the booming trend for connected cars in U.S., key telecom giants such as Verizon Inc.; and AT&T Inc.; among others are investing huge amounts in deploying 5G network infrastructure. These next generation 5G mobile network is anticipated to provide seamless connectivity to vehicles with infrastructures across the country. Besides, the U.S. government is investing huge amounts in developing smart cities countrywide. The deployment of 5G network infrastructure is anticipated to increase new installations of telecom equipment and other networking devices, thereby driving the market for active electronic components in the country.

Market Share Insights of Active Electronic Components Market

Prominent market players include Infineon Technologies AG; NXP Semiconductors NV; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Toshiba Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Intel Corporation; Maxim Integrated; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Broadcom Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.; Analog Devices, Inc.; Advanced Micro Devices; Microchip Technology Inc.; Monolithic Power Systems Inc.; and many others. Key players are intensively focused on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their overall market presence. For instance, in June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation at worth around USD 10 billion. This strategy has helped Infineon Technologies AG to strengthen its product offering and market position.

Key market players are focused on launching new products in order to gain a significant market share and enhancing their overall profitability. For instance, in September 2019, NXP Semiconductors N.V. introduced secure fine ranging chipset, SR100T. This chipset is mainly designed for next-generation Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)-enabled mobile devices in order to provide highly accurate positioning performance.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global active electronic components market report based on product, end user, and region:

