The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Process Control market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Advanced Process Control Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Advanced Process Control market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Advanced Process Control Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Advanced Process Control Market

The global Advanced Process Control market size was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. The market is anticipated to be primarily driven by the growing emphasis of end use industries such as petrochemical and nuclear power on safety, improvement, and optimization of their processes. Advanced process control systems enable process industries to effectively reduce production time, assure the production of better quality products, and improve on fronts such as efficiency, cost, and safety of process plant operations.

The growing demand from users, coupled with the rising adoption of processing practices focused on quality owing to the ever-increasing competitiveness in the market, has led to substantial growth in the installation of APC software for product development. APC systems also support quality improvement, enabling processing organizations to retain their competitive edge. However, small-scale organizations are anticipated to refrain from using APCs due to lack of skilled professionals and the need for high initial investments.

The increasing complexity of manufacturing and processing systems is also projected to be one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the Advanced Process Control (APC) market over the forecast period. Advanced process control systems are deployed to stabilize industrial operations and optimize plant performance by minimizing the fluctuations of key process variables. Some of the advantages of advanced process control systems include enhanced monitoring of process parameters (pressure, temperature), improved process safety, reduction in consumption of electricity, and increased productivity.

Advanced process control systems provide predictive maintenance (inspect, isolate, and resolve problems without increasing the burden on operating staff) and also enable quick modification of the production model as per the requirement in real-time, without the need to take the controller off-line. These benefits have made APC systems crucial for several industries such as chemical, oil and gas, and petrochemical. Organizations are making considerable investments in the APC technology to reduce errors and to integrate a higher number of variables at a time for better control over processes, thereby ensuring customer satisfaction.

Product

Type Insights of Advanced Process Control Market

In terms of product type, the market for advanced process control is segmented into hardware, software, and service. Of these, the service segment accounted for the dominant share of the market in 2018. APC services are expected to witness a considerable rise in demand during the forecast period owing to the large installed base of advanced process control systems in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

However, the hardware segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The segment is further categorized into control systems, interface and display, computing systems, and others. Hardware components of an APC system comprise controllers, computer, and electronic systems that enable efficient monitoring and feedback signaling through intelligent sensors. Increasing usage of APC systems in the chemical and petrochemical industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the near future.

End Use Insights

In terms of end use, the Advanced Process Control market has been segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy & power, mining, minerals, and metals, food & beverages, and others. Of these, the oil and gas segment captured the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as well owing to the high adoption of APC systems in the industry. This can be attributed to the fact thatprocessing operations in the oil and gas industry are complex and need to be regulated on a real-time basis. Earlier, computation of the complex data associated with various operations required to be manually done, which was often associated with a vast scope of error. To avoid these manual errors, the oil and gas industry has started adopting advanced process controls and is likely to remain a leading end user of APC systems in the near future as well.

However, the oil and gas industry needs to attain a low margin of error to maintain a safe working environment, necessitating the use of advanced process controls. Also, changing the regulatory framework of the industry makes the adoption of APC systems crucial. While the oil and gas industry is likely to remain a key end use segment for the market, the chemicals sector is also expected to provide promising growth opportunities. APC systems support the growth of the chemical and petrochemical industries by increasing productivity and reducing the cost of transportation and production to increase users profit margin.

Regional Insights of Advanced Process Control Market

In the year 2018, the European regional advanced processing control market accounted for approximately 34.10% of the overall market owing to the high adoption of APC systems across the chemical, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and oil & gas sectors in the region. Furthermore, chemical manufacturers are making considerable investments for the enhancement and customized installation of APC tools to optimize their operating processes. The European market is followed by the North America market for advanced process control owing to the ongoing technological advancements such as automation in processing industries and application of APC in hydraulics fracturing of shale gas formation. The significant adoption rate in nuclear power plants and the semiconductor industry also add up to the growth prospects of the APC market in North America.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional APC market owing to the increasing demand for advanced process control tools from various end-use industries. The growth of industries such as paints and coatings, pharmaceutical, and chemical in emerging economies such as India and China is playing a significant role in the overall development of the market. Moreover, growing environmental awareness among end use industries and strict legal regulations are also driving the adoption of advanced process control systems in the region.

Market Share Insights of Advanced Process Control Market

The vendor landscape of the market for advanced process control is largely consolidated as a few companies collectively account for a significant share in the market. The technologically complex nature of the advanced process control industry, coupled with the fact that the industry has reached a phase of maturity, is expected to continue to keep it highly competitive in the near future as well.

Some of the leading advanced process control vendors globally are Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rudolph Technologies, Aspen Technology, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. To capture a larger market share, key advanced process control vendors are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, providing better services, and maintaining competitive prices for their products and services. Majority of the market leaders are focusing on acquisition, primarily with an intent of maintaining the consolidated state of the market.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Advanced Process Control Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends from 2014 to 2025 for each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the advanced process control market report on the basis of product type, end use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Control Systems

Interface and Display

Computing Systems

Others

Software

Service

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Mining, Minerals, and Metals

Food & Beverages

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Advanced Process Control Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580