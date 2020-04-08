Aerospace and Defense Springs Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global aerospace and defense springs market size was valued at USD 260 million in 2018 and is expected to attain a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Rising demand for commercial aircrafts owing to increased passenger traffic is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, replacement of aging aircraft with light weight and fuel-efficient new-generation aircraft is anticipated to drive the demand for springs in aerospace and defense sector in the coming years. Furthermore, increased demand for fighter jets owing to growing security concerns due to increasing border conflicts among Asian countries is also expected to impel the growth of the market.

Springs are minor but an essential element in the aerospace sector, as they are used in almost all the crucial components of the aircraft. They are used in aircraft frames and interiors, stairs, armrests, retractable tray tables, luggage doors, and cup holders to facilitate easy operation of these components. Additionally, they are also used in a wide range of integral components of aircraft, which include various actuators, hydraulic systems and engines, fuel pumps, and metering valve.

Equipment used in the aerospace sector should have the ability to endure harsh environments. So, they require durable and sturdy components, which need minimal replacements, upgradation, and maintenance but at the same time, are highly precise in dimensions. Springs are highly resistant to pressure, require less maintenance, and have a longer work life, which is why they are used in defense and aerospace antennas, radar, probes, and satellites that help in navigation and are crucial for the ground service teams.

Moreover, the material used in spring manufacturing is also one of the crucial factors in the market. The materials can vary as per the requirements, for example, stainless steel grade 17-7 is the most preferred material due to its sustainability and durability. However, based on cost of the raw material and use, there are many other cost-effective options available in the market. Availability of multiple options as per need is expected to further propel the demand for springs in aerospace and defense market.

Strict aerospace and defense regulations mandate all aircraft components to be of accurate size and best quality. Springs are used for various applications in the aerospace and defense sector and are manufactured in different shapes and sizes to reduce the weight of the equipment while maintaining the highest standard of performance. Also, springs are not standardized product and hence can be customized according to the aircraft component requirement.

Type Insights of Aerospace and Defense Springs Market

Coil spring segment is expected to dominate the aerospace and defense springs market over the forecast period owing to its wide range of applications in the small aircraft components. Additionally, properties of coil springs such as lightweight, low rate of replacement, and low cost of raw material are some of the major factors leading to the segment growth. However, flat spiral/power springs segment is also expected to witness significant growth in the aerospace industry and defense sector in the foreseeable future.

Coil springs allow maximum flexibility when it comes to variable rate characteristics. As weight is added, the variable rate springs become stiffer to increase stability without any ill effects. It also reduces the surrounding vibration, thereby increasing the life of other connected components. However, to carry heavy loads, spiral or torsion springs are preferred over of coil springs.

Regional Insights of Aerospace and Defense Springs Market

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018 and is presumed to emerge as the dominating region over the forecast period. The region is expected to exhibit substantial growth owing to the development of manufacturing facilities in the aerospace and defense sector. China is estimated to commence the operations of the largest production facilities on account of the easy availability of raw materials and labor in the country.

In terms of revenue, Europe accounts for over 22 percent of the global market and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of established aircraft parts manufacturers and aircraft OEMs. Ascending demand for new-generation aircraft is expected to boost the growth of the aircraft manufacturing industry in the region over the forecast period. Also, emphasis on novel technologies such as inspection robots and drones for maintenance activities are expected to positively influence the growth of the Europe market.

Market Share Insights of Aerospace and Defense Springs Market

Key companies in the market include Argo Spring Manufacturing Co., Inc.; M. Coil Spring Manufacturing Company; Myers Spring Co. Inc.; and Ace Wire Spring & Form Co., Inc. These players are focusing on the formation of long-term agreements and strategic alliances with other manufacturers as well as OEMs to dilute or eliminate the risks and increased costs associated with the development of new aerospace products. Other companies include Vulcan Spring & Mfg. Co.; Myers Spring Co. Inc.; MW Industries Inc.; Nordia Springs Ltd; and John Evans Sons Inc. Industry participants in the aerospace and defense sector are also involved in research and development of new light weight springs with high pressure resistant capacity to further reduce the overall weight of the aircraft.

The market exhibits increased competition owing to rising demand from the aircraft manufacturing industry and defense sector. Due to the significant product certification requirements to meet safety regulations, the market exhibits a highly competitive landscape that restricts the entry of new players. Even though North America and Europe have more established industry players, emerging players in Asia offering low-cost innovative solutions to the end users are expected to disrupt the competition in the market.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends from 2014 to 2025 for each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global aerospace and defense springs market report on the basis of type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Flat Spiral/Power Springs

Coil Springs

Torsion, Torque Coil, & Clutch Springs

Others

