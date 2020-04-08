AI in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data.
In 2017, the global AI in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
NVIDIA
Google
IBM
Microsoft
General Vision
Enlitic
Next IT
Welltok
ICarbonX
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
GE
Siemens
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Careskore
Zephyr Health
Oncora Medical
Sentrian
Bay Labs
Deep Genomics
Cloudmedx
Market analysis by product type
Hardware
Software
Services
Market analysis by market
Patient Data and Risk Analysis
Lifestyle Management and Monitoring
Precision Medicine
In-Patient Care and Hospital Management
Medical Imaging and Diagnosis
Drug Discovery
Virtual Assistant
Wearables
Research
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Healthcare are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AI in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AI in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2017-2025)
1.5.2 Patient Data and Risk Analysis
1.5.3 Lifestyle Management and Monitoring
1.5.4 Precision Medicine
1.5.5 In-Patient Care and Hospital Management
1.5.6 Medical Imaging and Diagnosis
1.5.7 Drug Discovery
1.5.8 Virtual Assistant
1.5.9 Wearables
1.5.10 Research
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size
2.2 AI in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)
2.2.2 AI in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
Chapter Three: Key Players
3.1 AI in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)
3.2 AI in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players AI in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into AI in Healthcare Market
3.5 Key Players AI i
Continued….
