AI in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data.

In 2017, the global AI in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global AI in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NVIDIA

Google

IBM

Microsoft

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

ICarbonX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

GE

Siemens

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Deep Genomics

Cloudmedx

Market analysis by product type

Hardware

Software

Services

Market analysis by market

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Precision Medicine

In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Virtual Assistant

Wearables

Research

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI in Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Patient Data and Risk Analysis

1.5.3 Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

1.5.4 Precision Medicine

1.5.5 In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

1.5.6 Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

1.5.7 Drug Discovery

1.5.8 Virtual Assistant

1.5.9 Wearables

1.5.10 Research

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 AI in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 AI in Healthcare Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 AI in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 AI in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI in Healthcare Market

3.5 Key Players AI i

Continued….

