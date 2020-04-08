Airway Clearance Systems Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global airway clearance systems market size was valued at USD 493.63 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising adoption of airway clearance systems for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) report published in 2019, COPD is the third leading cause of death globally. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a life-shortening genetic disorder that affects many organs, mainly the lungs. It is assessed heterozygote frequency in white people is up to one in every 20. In U.K. alone there had been a sharp rise in the CF patient registry from 10,338 (2012) till 10,509 (2018) as recorded by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust in 2019. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of airway clearance systems in near future.

Favorable insurance coverage offered by the governments and private companies for the usage of airway clearance systems in these respiratory diseases, especially in the developed economies expected to bode well for the market growth. Companies like Electromed, Inc. and Hill-Rom offer effective treatment as well as easy reimbursement.

Rising patient awareness for creating a common platform for COPD patients is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For example, November is marked as the National COPD month worldwide. Through the entire month, the COPD Foundation collaborates with various respiratory healthcare organizations to host numerous in-person and online activities for the COPD community members to enhance exposure.

Moreover, increasing product upgrades by prominent medical device companies is expected to drive the market at an unprecedented rate throughout the forecast period. Microsoft, Great Ormond Street Hospital, and University College London have collaborated to develop Project Fizzyo, to make the cystic fibrosis treatment more enjoyable for the children. This project gamifies the treatment with the help of innovative technology.

Device

Type Insights of Airway Clearance Systems Market

Airway clearance systems offer long-term benefit to patients suffering from excessive formation of mucus in the lungs by providing lung expansion and facilitating pulmonary mucus clearance. These devices are indicated for lung expansion therapy, mobilizing lung secretions, and preventing and treating pulmonary atelectasis.

Flutter mucus clearance device held the dominant share of the airway clearance systems market in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. These devices are used for the clearance of excessive secretions in cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, bronchitis, and other diseases related to excessive formation of mucous. Flutter mucus clearance is a class II device are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP) held the second largest market share of over 25.0% in 2018. The PEP increases collateral ventilation and promotes mucus clearance by preventing airway closure. This is the most preferred device after flutter mucus clearance device as it is designed to treat both children and adults via administering the pressure mask.

Application Insights of Airway Clearance Systems Market

Adoption of airway clearance systems for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular, bronchiectasis is anticipated to drive the market expansion. These devices help in the lung expansion and clearing the excess mucus formation thus helping the patient breath properly. Usage of different types of airway clearance devices is expected to witness a rise with the high prevalence of cystic fibrosis on global scale. Cystic Fibrosis held the dominant market share in terms of revenue in 2018, attributed to rising prevalence of the disease. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in the U.S. over 3,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis while and around 1,000 are diagnosed with the condition every year. Rising prevalence coupled with awareness regarding early diagnosis is anticipated to provide this market with promising growth opportunities.

Bronchiectasis patients experience chronic sputum and cough production and require a prescription for airway clearance techniques such as the PEP therapy. It is expected to be fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Bronchiectasis is the permanent enlargement of the airways. It was previously classified as an orphan or rare disease but its diagnosis is on the rise on global scale. According to a report published by the Europe PMC in 2019, the prevalence of bronchiectasis has increased by 40% over the past 10 years.

End Use Insights

Home health care setting held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to continue dominating over the forecast period. Home health care settings aim at helping individuals recover faster and live with greater independence. Home care settings was the largest end user of airway clearance systems 2018. The demand for fast, ease of comfort, cost-effective diagnosis, and treatment are the primary growth drivers for the segment. As per the Office of the Actuary in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, nearly USD 103 billion were spent on home health care in U.S. in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 173 billion by 2026.

Availability of a wide range of diagnosis and treatment methods for COPD, cystic fibrosis, neuromuscular patients are a high impact rendering driver for this segment. Hospitals and Clinics segment is poised to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to wider array of services such as medications, antibiotics and antivirals, vaccinations, and others. Hospitals and clinics segment are the second largest revenue generating segment owing to improved access to healthcare service. Moreover, hospitals & medical practice are collaborated with insurance companies for better and fast reimbursement resulting into larger patient footfall.

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) are also known as outpatient surgery centers. The ASCs help the patients to fewer resistant bacteria as compared to the hospital, dropping the risk of infection. Moreover, ACSs are cost-effective, more efficient, and convenient resulting in superior patient satisfaction.

Regional Insights of Airway Clearance Systems Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018. Growing collective efforts by the key players to improve their product portfolio and to ensure high-quality standards are projected to boost the demand for airway clearance systems. In addition, increasing air pollution and exposure to tobacco smoke, which triggers respiratory disorders, is also anticipated to drive the growth. Presence of stringent practice guidelines developed by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and other healthcare organizations coupled with rising governmental initiatives are expected to boost the growth. For example, guidelines developed by the ASA for difficult airway management provide evidence-based intervention.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to continuous technological innovations coupled with rising market penetration of key players and expansion of their distribution networks. According to the WHO, about 3 million people in Japan are affected by asthma out of which 30% have moderate and 7% have severe asthma. Furthermore, increasing number of product approvals and commercial R&D activities are expected to fuel the regional growth.

Market Share Insights of Airway Clearance Systems Market

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Electromed Inc.; Philips Respironics; and General Physiotherapy Inc. are some of the major market players. Most companies engage in strategic acquisitions, market expansions, and collaborative research initiatives to gain greater market share. For instance, in August 2019, Hill-Rom, Inc. acquired Breathe Technologies. This acquisition was a strategic move for the former to enter non-invasive ventilation to provide a heightened growth and higher-margin businesses.

The players operating in the market for airway clearance systems focus on introducing new products to address changing need of the patients. For instance, in April 2018, in U.S., Sunovion announced the launch of Lonhala Magnair inhalation solution U.S. for the treatment of COPD. This inhalation solution uses eFlow technology developed by PARI Pharma GmbH. Monaghan Medical Corporation also upgraded its existing product by including mask in the AeroChamber brand and renovated it as AeroChamber Plus Flow-Vu.

The companies are collaborating with distribution partners to intensify the market penetration. For example, in August 2019, Electromed, Inc. partnered with two home medical equipment distributors to sell the SmartVest in U.S. The partnership expects direct sales channel for the airway clearance systems as its primary homecare revenue.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global airway clearance systems market report on the basis of device type, application, end use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP)

Flutter Mucus Clearance Device

High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO)

Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation (IPV)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Cystic Fibrosis

Neuromuscular

Bronchiectasis

Others (Immotile Cilia Syndrome, Chronic Bronchitis)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

