Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global aluminum foil packaging market size was estimated at USD 35.08 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries. In addition, the indefinitely recyclable property of aluminum has led to it being preferred over other packaging materials. This shift in packaging preferences is expected to boost the market growth.

Rising application of aluminum foil packaging in multiple end-use industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tobacco, cosmetic, and electronic is projected to create growth opportunities for the market players. Aluminum is abundantly available on earth and is 100% recyclable. Persistent rise in demand for food and snacks from online food channel along with ever-rising demand in the pharmaceutical sector are the major growth drivers.

The U.S. market is propelled by the growing preference of flexible and sustainable packaging solutions owing to rising awareness regarding the use of environment friendly products in the recent years. It has witnessed a rise from USD 4.75 billion in 2014 to USD 5.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The versatility of aluminum makes it a perfect material for packaging applications. The foil is strong, light weight, portable, and flexible which allows to mold it into the required shape. Fast paced lifestyle, ease of ordering through online platforms, and the ability to choose from diverse restaurants are the significant factors that have surged demand for online food delivery, which in turn, is expected to drive the market in near future.

Aluminum foil is highly used in pharmaceutical industry to pack different types of medicines. It offers protection from moisture and sunlight which protects the final product from spoilage. Rising disposable income coupled with busy lifestyles has led to increasing number of patients suffering from various diseases including atherosclerosis, heart diseases, obesity, and diabetes among others.

The market is expected to experience resistance owing to the prevalence of alternate packaging materials including plastic, glass, paperboard, pulp, and paper among others. Moreover, the negative impact on the environment from destructive mining procedures required for the production of the metal cannot be recovered from recycling. Hence, the aluminum foil packaging market is expected to witness resistance in the forthcoming years.

End-use Insights

Food and beverages and pharmaceuticals are the key end-use industries in the market. In food and beverage industry, the product is used for numerous packaging solutions including foil wraps, pouches, blisters, and containers. Rising disposable income coupled with busy lifestyles has resulted in rising demand for ready to eat foods and ready to drink beverages, thus, boosting the product demand.

In pharmaceutical end-use segment, aluminum foil is largely used for packaging drugs in the form of blisters. Pharmaceutical packaging industry also uses foil pouches to pack fluid drugs. Aluminum foil is also used in the form of caps, lids, and closures for plastic containers. Pharmaceutical end user industry segment is expected to be growing at the second fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Aluminum foil packaging products, such as pouches, blisters, caps, and closures find application in cosmetic industry. Growing cosmetic industry is expected to decently contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The products are also used for packaging electronic products including USBs and audio devices. Growing demand for electronic products is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Product Insights of Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into standard quality and heavy duty. These products vary in thickness and are used by different end-users. Aluminum foil wraps are actively used at households, restaurants, and food stalls. The standard quality foil wrap is majorly used by households to wrap various food products. Heavy duty quality is chiefly used by commercial establishments for food packaging.

Aluminum foil wraps are easily portable owing to their light weight and flexible nature. These wraps protect the food products from moisture and sunlight and keep the food warm and fresh for a longer period. Aluminum foil wraps have witnessed a surge in demand owing to growing food delivery services in growing economies especially India, China, and Brazil, among others. The growing popularity of food delivery services is expected to boost the demand for foil wraps in near future.

Aluminum foil blisters are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for packaging capsules and tablets. Factors, such as the shift toward busy lifestyles and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle have resulted into high prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, increasing number of health campaigns by various government and non-government organizations has resulted in growth of the pharmaceutical industry boosting the demand for medicines. This factor is projected to drive the product demand in near future.

Regional Insights of Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

Asia Pacific market is driven by growing numerous industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. High cost of aluminum when compared to plastic, which is often used for packaging, has restricted the usage of aluminum in the packaging industry. However, increasing disposable income has slowed the consumption of products that use single use plastics for packaging.

Central and South American market for aluminum foil packaging is driven by rapidly growing food and beverage industry. Rising number of food service establishments in numerous countries including Brazil, Argentina, and Chile are expected to contribute to the regional growth. Besides, growing demand for food delivery services is expected to further propel the market in the forthcoming years.

Middle East and Africa market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to high disposable income especially in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Both these countries are witnessing high investment from private industries to diversify and expand the economy which contributes to the growth of other industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and tobacco.

Africa is a middle-income market that has abundant supply of natural resources and well-developed legal, financial, energy, communications, and transport sectors. It has modern infrastructure which is capable of goods distribution to urban areas throughout the region. Growing food delivery service providers including Jumia, Uber Eats, Glovo, and Yum Deliveries have contributed to the rising regional demand.

Market Share Insights of Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

The market is characterized by the presence of both global and domestic players. However, it is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of players across the regions. The recyclable properties of aluminum are expected to augment the demand for aluminum foil in packaging application, thereby creating growth opportunities for market players.

Some of the key market players include Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles, Novelis Aluminum, Aliberico S.L.U., Carcano Antonio S.p.A., Coppice Alupack Ltd., Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Aleris Corporation, Raviraj Foils Limited, Zhangjiagang Goldshine Aluminium Foil Co., and JW Aluminum.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global aluminum foil packaging market report based on product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Foil Wraps

Pouches

Blisters

Containers

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Food & Beverage

Tobacco

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

