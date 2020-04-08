Applicant Tracking Systems Market LEADING GROWTH FACTORS & REVENUE STATISTICS BY MAJOR COMPETITORS | Oracle, IBM, SAP, Cornerstone, ADP

This global Applicant Tracking Systems market research report has high importance in this era of globalization which opens the door of global market for selling products internationally. This Applicant Tracking Systems report provides you with realistic information about your niche and hence saves a lot of time that you may otherwise invest for decision making. This widespread global Applicant Tracking Systems market research report identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends and the major drivers, challenges and opportunities in this industry along with the analysis of retailers, geographical regions, types, and applications. This Applicant Tracking Systems report is provided to you with full devotion and assures the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Oracle,

IBM,

SAP,

Cornerstone,

ADP, LLC.,

iCIMS,

Jobvite, Inc., AND so on

Applicant tracking systems market is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.12% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on applicant tracking systems market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as growing need of automate recruitment processes.

Market Segmentation

By Component (Software, Services), Organisation Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Social Media Integration (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter), Country

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Applicant Tracking Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Applicant Tracking Systems market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Applicant Tracking Systems Industry

The major players covered in the applicant tracking systems market report are Oracle, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Cornerstone, ADP, LLC., iCIMS, Jobvite, Inc., PeopleFluent, Inc., SilkRoad Technology, Paycor, Inc, Greenhouse Software, Inc, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software, JazzHR., ClearCompany, Bamboo HR LLC., Racarie Software, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ascentis Corporation, Recruiterbox Inc, Infor., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.s

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Methodology

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

