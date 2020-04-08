Cell Culture Market SWOT Analysis and Surge from 2020-2027

Cell culture is a technique where cells are grown and studied under controlled conditions. After the process of isolation from the source, the cells are maintained in sterile conditions. Cell culture technique is used to manufacture viral vaccines and other recombinant products of biotechnology. Culturing of cell in plastic dishes is termed as two-dimensional (2D) cell culture whereas, cells cultured on scaffold systems such as hydrogel matrices and solid scaffolds, and scaffold-free systems such as low-adhesion plates, nanoparticle facilitated magnetic levitation, and hanging drop plates is known as 3D cell cultures. There has been tremendous increase in use of 3D cell cultures in research areas of drug discovery, cancer biology, regenerative medicine and basic life science research.

The “Global Cell Culture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cell culture market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and end user and geography. The global cell culture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cell culture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Company

Corning

Sartorius AG

Danaher

Merck KGaA

BD

Eppendorf

Hi-Media Laboratories

Lonza

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cell culture market is segmented on the basis product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as consumables and equipment. The consumables segment is further segmented into sera, media, reagents and bioreactor accessories. The equipment segments includes sub segments bioreactors, culture vessels, storage equipment. The cell culture market, based on application is segmented into biopharmaceutical therapeutics, stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and other applications. The biopharmaceutical therapeutics segment is further sub segmented into vaccine production, diagnostics and therapeutic protein. By end user the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cell culture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cell culture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope Of The Study

1.2. The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3. Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Cell Culture Market – By Product

1.3.2 Cell Culture Market – By Application

1.3.3 Cell Culture Market – By End User

1.3.4 Cell Culture Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. Key Takeways

3. Research Methodology

4. Cell Culture Market Landscape

4.1. Overview

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. Expert Opinions

5. Cell Culture Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1. Key Market Drivers

5.2. Key Market Restraints

5.3. Key Market Opportunities

5.4. Future Trends

5.5. Impact Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints & Expected Influence Of Covid-19 Pandemic

6. Cell Culture Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1. Cell Culture – Global Market Overview

6.2. Cell Culture – Global Market And Forecast To 2027

6.3. Market Positioning/Market Share

