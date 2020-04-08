Citrus Pectin Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2026

The Most Recent study on the Citrus Pectin Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Citrus Pectin market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Pharmaceutical Applications of Citrus Pectin to Generate Unique Opportunities for Market Players

The food & beverages industry accounts for a significant share in the citrus pectin market, as citrus pectin is one of the most commonly used texturizing ingredients for various food products, such as desserts, jams, jellies, and dairy. Besides its applications in the F&B space, citrus pectin has been witnessing burgeoning demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Citrus pectin finds numerous pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications due to its gelling properties and rheological behaviors. Therefore, leading manufacturers in the citrus pectin market are developing pharmaceutical-grade citrus pectin products to capitalize on more lucrative growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical industrial sector.

Citrus Pectin Market – New Product Offerings, Expansion and Research and Development to be the Cornerstones of Growth

Key players in the citrus pectin market are investing in the research and development of new product offerings. New products in the citrus pectin market are being developed to align with the consumer trends. Fiberstar, one of the top tier companies in the citrus pectin market, launched a new product in June 2018, Citri-Fi 150 to cater to pet food. CP Kelco has been one of the most active companies in the recent years. With its announcement in April 2019, regarding a new product line launch, NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber, the company is aiming to strengthen its portfolio of citrus pectin products. CP Kelco has increased its regional penetration through partnership with Azelis in May 2019, for its expansion in the Nordic region. The company is also doing capacity expansion in Wulian, China in November 2019, to support its growth in the Asia Pacific region. A similar expansion was also carried out by Cargill. Cargill invested US$ 150 million in August 2018, for construction of an HM pectin production facility in South America.

Top stakeholders in the citrus pectin market are acquiring local and small businesses to get direct access to raw materials and deliver more economical citrus pectin products with improved profit margins. Top tier citrus pectin manufacturers are also adopting strategies to amplify investments to upgrade their existing citrus pectin production capacities, in order to further expand their global market coverage.

Citrus pectin manufacturing companies and other stakeholders featured in the citrus pectin market report include Fiberstar, Ceamsa, Herbafood, Florida Food Products, Cargill Inc., Quadra Chemicals, Naturex, Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (CEAMSA), Herbstreith & Fox, Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd., Lucid Colloids Ltd., DuPont, Silvateam S.p.A., and CP Kelco.

