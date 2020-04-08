Europe Lubricating Oil Additives Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By Infenium, Lubrizol, Total, Afton, Chevron Corporation and others

Europe Lubricating oil additives market is growing at a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Infenium, Lubrizol, Total, Afton, Chevron Corporation and others.

Market Segmentation: Europe Lubricating Oil Additives Market

Europe Lubricating oil additives market is segmented into three notable segments which are functional type, application and end user.

On the basis of functional type, the market is segmented into anti-wear agents, detergents, dispersants, viscosity index improvers, anti-oxidants, extreme pressure additives, rust and corrosion inhibitors, pour point depressants (PPD), emulsifiers, friction modifiers, oxidation inhibitors and others. In November 2018, The Lubrizol Corporation launched flexible, soft and high-Performing Estane 3DP TPU at Formnext 2018. The product will bring advanced, supportable and flexible choices to the 3DP market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial oil, metalworking fluid, and process oil, engine oil, and gear oil, hydraulics fluid and other. In September, Clariant and SABIC signed governance agreement defining long term commitment of SABIC as a shareholder with a 24.99% stake that will help in increasing the rate of strategic growth of the company.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into industrial and automotive. Automotive is further segmented into heavy-duty vehicles, passenger car and other. In October, the company launched a new range of high performance thermostable pigments under the brand name CATHAYTHERM for thermosetting & thermoplastics applications.



