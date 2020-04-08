Frac Sand Market – SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments|Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush Inc., U.S. SILICA., Chieftain Sand, Inc., Di-Corp

Global frac sand market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8931.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 15.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report discusses market trends and also analyses the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the Chemical industry. The Frac Sand Market analysis report makes available data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. This business research document contains data and information about the scenario of Chemical industry which makes it easy to move ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided via this Frac Sand Market report by experienced and innovative industry experts.

KEY VENDORS OPERATING IN THE MARKET:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the frac sand market are Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush Inc., U.S. SILICA., Chieftain Sand, Inc., Di-Corp, LaPrairie Group of Companies, Sibelco, Source Energy Services, Victory Nickel Inc., Vista Proppants and Logistics, Chongqing Changjiang Bearing Co., Ltd., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Fairmount Santrol, SmartSand, Inc., Badger Mining Corporation, Preferred Sand, Permian Frac Sand LLC, Superior Silica Sands, Atlas Sand Company, LLC, Liberty Materials Inc, Sierra Frac Sand, LLC, amongst others.

MARKET DEFINITION: FRAC SAND MARKET

Frac sand is naturally occurring high purity quartz sand that has been processed from pure and organic sandstone. It is highly durable, strong and a crush resistant material that is adopted for oil exploitation and natural gas exploration. It is used as a proppant in the process of hydraulic fracturing process to extract out petroleum fluids such as natural gas, oil and other related petroleum products from pore spaces into the well.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL FRAC SAND MARKET

By Type

Northern White Sand

Brown (Brady) Sand

Others

By Application

Oil Exploitation

Natural Gas Exploration

By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FOCAL POINTS COVERED IN THIS FRAC SAND MARKET REPORT

This Frac Sand Market report provides pin point analysis of the market outlook and later establishes its comparison with current patterns. Also it creates a relationship of the market outlook with Porter Five Force Analysis

This research report is inclusive concept of the market progression. The market progression considers the components of the present situation and compares the current scenario of the market with future developmental chances.

The Frac Sand Market research report includes investigation at global and regional levels. These comprehensive and local level investigations are inclusive of the request as well as the supply powers which in turn willingly or unwillingly affects the market development

Various Topics such as product offering, finance related data, recent developments, analysis of Strengths, weakness, Opportunities and Threats in the upcoming scenario are highlighted in this research report.

MARKET DRIVERS:

Rising demand for oil and gas over the globe accelerates the growth of this market

The rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil raises the demand for frac sand as more than thousand tons of frac sand is needed for a single hydraulic fracturing process

Release of fine-mesh frac sand and increased demand for the same due to its enhanced features boosts the growth of this market

Frac sand is less expensive and cost friendly compared to its substitutes such as resin-coated and ceramic proppants

Rising demand for petroleum based products also contribute to its growth

Technological advancements in the process of oil extraction

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE MARKET:

In September 2018, Gen6 Proppants (Gen6), a frac sand solution provider has installed a new frac sand mine by purchasing 1000 mine in order to increase its production capacity. With this purchase, it would not only increase its product base but would also provide high quality frac sand at an effective cost with a low distribution cost. Thus, Gn6 Proppants would expand its business in the region of Haynesville and would soon export the same globally.

In July 2016, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., in order to expand its frac sand business, entered into an agreement to acquire regional frac sand producer in Texas. With this acquisition, it would satisfy its customers and produce the best quality frac sand by making the most use of the Texas mine. It would expand their customer base and product offering, by offering high quality and cost effective proppants

